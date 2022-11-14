What is a time-based one-time password? A time-based one-time password (TOTP) is a temporary passcode generated by an algorithm that uses the current time of day as one of its authentication factors. Time-based one-time passwords are commonly used for two-factor authentication (2FA) and have seen growing adoption by cloud application providers.

Why are TOTPs important? Time-based one-time passwords provide additional security. Even if a user's traditional password is stolen or compromised, an attacker cannot gain access without the TOTP, which expires quickly.

How does a TOTP work? 2FA is a common method for verifying the identity of users. It authenticates users based on two conditions: something they know and something they have. For example, when users log into their bank accounts with their username and password, an SMS message or email with a random code will be sent for them to input into the banking service prior to logging them in. The username and password are known to the user, and the random code is sent to a device the user owns. A user inputs a time-based one-time password to verify their identity. TOTPs typically expire after 30, 60, 120 or 240 seconds. Various methods are available for users to receive time-based one-time passwords, including the following: hardware security tokens that display the password on a small screen;

mobile authenticator apps, such as Google Authenticator;

text messages sent from a centralized server;

email messages sent from a centralized server; and

voice messages sent from a centralized server.