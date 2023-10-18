What is Google Authenticator?

Google Authenticator is a mobile security application that provides a second type of confirmation for websites and online services that use two-factor authentication ( 2FA ) to verify a user's identity before granting him or her access to secure resources. An authenticator is considered to be a more secure approach to 2FA than using Short Message Service ( SMS ), i.e., text messages, as the second form of verification. Text messages can be monitored and intercepted, and hackers can trick carriers into switching phone numbers to new devices.

The importance of two-factor authentication

In general, 2FA is considered a better option than single-factor authentication (SFA), which typically involves a username and password. Two-factor authentication reduces the likelihood that an intruder can masquerade as an authorized user.

The importance of 2FA came to light in a February 2022 blog post by Guemmy Kim, then-director of account security and safety at Google. Google had automatically enrolled users in 2FA the previous year, according to Kim. After over 150 million people were set up with 2FA, Google saw a 50% decrease in the number of accounts being compromised.

Two-factor authentication requires a user to provide two types of verification when logging onto a website or online service. For example, a username/password login would represent one type, and a passcode texted to the user would represent the second type. These authentication types -- referred to as factors -- help verify that the user trying to connect to a secure site or service is who they claim to be.

2FA systems such as Google Authenticator involves two of three potential authentication factors.

There are three categories of authentication factors:

Knowledge factors. Credentials that the user knows, typically a username and password.

Credentials that the user knows, typically a username and password. Possession factors . Things that the user has, typically a smartphone.

Things that the user has, typically a smartphone. Inherence factors. Things that the user is, typically a biometric characteristic such as a fingerprint or iris pattern.

The use of knowledge factors has been a common practice since the early days of the web, with many sites and services requiring a username and password. In most cases, only the password represents the secure component. A username might be as simple as an email address, which is often publicly known or easily acquired. The password must always remain secret and secure to protect resources. If it is compromised, those resources can be put at risk.

Unfortunately, passwords can often be a weak link in network and data protection, especially when combined with poor password practices. A website or online service that requires only a username and password uses single-factor authentication because it relies only on knowledge factors to authenticate users. However, with the sophistication of cyber attacks, usernames and passwords alone are not enough to fully protect resources, and many online systems now require 2FA or at least offer it as an option.

Today, most implementations of two-factor authentication use the username/password logon combination as the first factor, and the second factor is a temporary passcode that the user must enter along with the logon information. The user receives the passcode on his or her device, either as a text message or through an authenticator app such as Google Authenticator. The passcode is good for a limited amount of time. The device that receives the text represents something that the user possesses, typically a smartphone, which qualifies as a possession factor in 2FA.