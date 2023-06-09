What is a logon (or login)? In computing, a logon is a procedure that enables an entity to access a secure system such as an operating system, application, service, website or other resource. The entity is typically an end user, although it can also be another system, such as a computer, service or application. For example, a logon process is usually carried out when an application accesses a database. In such cases, the logon operation occurs behind the scenes, without user intervention beyond the initial setup. The system that users sign in to is often on a local device such as a desktop or smartphone. For example, users commonly log on to their PCs after rebooting them or when opening secure applications that require additional authentication, such as a password management utility. The target system might also be a networked resource, such as a file share on a local area network or a cloud service accessed via the internet. In such scenarios, a user might participate in one or more logon events when establishing a connection, although some of those events will be hidden from the user.

How the logon process works Traditionally, the logon process requires a user to enter an ID and password into an interface when signing in to a secure system. Each system has its own credential requirements. For example, a system might require that the user ID is in the form of an email address, or that it is made up of only alphanumeric characters and conforms to a minimum and maximum length. SSO enables users to log in to multiple applications without remembering the password for each. A password might have similar requirements in terms of character type and length, but it also usually comes with other restrictions. For example, the password might need to include at least one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one special character, such as *, @, !, & or $. Most systems mask the password as the user types it into the interface to ensure it cannot be read by a nearby individual or device. Single sign-on (SSO) is an authentication method that simplifies logging in to multiple systems and applications by enabling users to use the same password for each. Based on federated identity management principles, SSO eases the management of multiple credentials. On the internet, SSO uses the Open Authorization framework to act as an intermediary for end users so that their passwords are not exposed.

Other logon methods The ID and password method is not the only approach to system logon. Many devices now include biometric features that make it possible to scan a user's physical characteristics -- known as biometric authentication -- as part of the logon process, rather than requiring an ID and password. For example, a laptop or tablet might scan a user's fingerprint or facial features, and then compare those with the digital characteristics on file. If there's a match, the logon process can proceed. Biometric authentication, which relies on physical characteristics to authenticate users, is an alternative login method to IDs and passwords. Another alternative is the smart card, which can also initiate a logon without requiring an ID and password. In this case, the user inserts a smart card into a reader connected to the device. The user will then be able to access specific resources on the device, on the network or both, depending on the type of smart card support available to that device and how the service has been configured.