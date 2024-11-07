Kaiser Permanente reports email data breach

Kaiser Permanente notified its members and patients in Southern California of an email data breach that occurred in September 2024. The organization's data breach filing has not yet appeared in the HHS Office for Civil Rights' data breach portal.

According to a notice posted to Kaiser Permanente's website, the organization discovered that an unauthorized party gained access to two employee email accounts on Sept. 3, 2024. Upon discovery, Kaiser Permanente immediately terminated the access and launched an investigation.

Further investigation determined that protected health information (PHI) was included in the breach. The PHI that was potentially accessed or viewed included names, medical record numbers, dates of birth and medical information.

"We take the privacy of our patients very seriously. After discovering the event, we quickly took steps to terminate the unauthorized party's access to the workforce members' emails. This included resetting the workforce members' email account password," the notice stated.

"Kaiser Permanente is taking appropriate steps to prevent this type of incident from recurring including, but not limited to, strengthening internal practices and controls."

Kaiser Permanente said it was not aware of any misuse of the information involved in the breach.

Rural Georgia healthcare facility suffers ransomware attack Memorial Hospital and Manor, a small rural hospital and nursing home in Bainbridge, Ga., notified patients of a ransomware attack via a Nov. 3, 2024 post on Facebook. The organization said that the ransomware attack was affecting its EHR system and began on the morning of Nov. 2, 2024, when employees received notifications from the organization's virus protection software about potential risks. "Once we learned about the incident, we immediately initiated an internal investigation and are working toward a solution. We are currently evaluating our options for restoration and recovery at this time," Memorial Hospital and Manor stated. "Please bear with us as you may experience longer wait times when you come to either the hospital or physician offices as we are working on a paper based process." As previously reported, rural healthcare cybersecurity remains a significant challenge for the sector amid workforce shortages and budget constraints.