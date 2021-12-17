Enterprise cybersecurity hygiene checklist for 2022

Cybersecurity hygiene is a critical component of any infosec program. Just as washing your hands and brushing your teeth are important to personal hygiene, password updates and software patches are important to cybersecurity hygiene -- and critical to preventing data loss, breaches or identity theft.

It is important to note that cybersecurity hygiene is a shared responsibility -- it is not an activity solely for employees. Organizations and security teams, among other departments, must all play their part to prevent the spread of disease.

Standard cybersecurity hygiene checklist The following practices should be woven into any cybersecurity hygiene checklist: Patch, patch, patch. Keep company-owned devices patched and up to date with the latest software versions.

Have a strong identity and access management program that requires strong passwords and multifactor authentication. Consider using biometrics.

Employ the principle of least privilege.

Don't share credentials.

Install antimalware and firewalls.

Encrypt drives and devices by default.

Perform regular backups.

Conduct security awareness training.

Perform asset discovery, inventory and management.

Special considerations: Bring your own home cybersecurity hygiene The COVID-19 pandemic created dramatic shifts in volumes of remote workers and thrust the need for bringing cybersecurity hygiene into the 21st century into sharp focus. Keeping corporate assets safe amid the enterprise's widely expanded boundary into every employee's home has proven difficult for security teams to say the least. Some remote worker security best practices are the following: Home network segregation. Security teams need to teach users -- in simple terms -- how to carve subnets with security rules. This is an undertaking for security admins as there is a wide variety of routers and firewalls in employees' homes that must be considered.

Security teams need to teach users -- in simple terms -- how to carve subnets with security rules. This is an undertaking for security admins as there is a wide variety of routers and firewalls in employees' homes that must be considered. VPNs everywhere. Most enterprises have a VPN enabled by default for access to the corporate network. But, even in the absence of that, employees would do well to install a VPN client that enables encrypted connections to strengthen public Wi-Fi or poorly secured home connections.

Most enterprises have a VPN enabled by default for access to the corporate network. But, even in the absence of that, employees would do well to install a VPN client that enables encrypted connections to strengthen public Wi-Fi or poorly secured home connections. Patch, patch, patch. Patching and updating company-owned devices have already been mentioned, but it's also critical end users understand the importance of patching their own devices -- especially as more and more workers use their own devices for work purposes.