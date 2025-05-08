12 remote access security risks and how to prevent them

Remote access security is still a major concern in IT organizations. While remote access provides easier network accessibility to remote users, it also leaves the network more vulnerable to potential breaches and threats.

Security has always been essential to remote access. Even as organizations require employees to return to the office, networks remain open to threats. Security professionals are familiar with most network security challenges today and have the tools to address them, but threat actors continually improve their techniques for penetrating corporate networks. End users and teams must be diligent about remote access security threats.

This article outlines 12 remote access security risks and how network and security professionals can prevent them.

Remote access security risks A remote access security plan can minimize the likelihood of a threat actor wreaking havoc within an organization or among its employees and customers. Remote access security aims to identify and prevent security breaches and mitigate their effect if they occur. Remote access threats aren't always intentional, but are still likely to occur. Hackers, malware, ransomware and even users present threats to remote access security. Here is a list of key threats security professionals must address. 1. Insufficient security management A primary risk to remote access security is the lack of traditional network security resource management and maintenance. Security teams must carefully maintain these resources for proper operation. This includes defenses such as firewalls and intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDSes/IPSes). Remote users can connect to the network with VPNs. 2. Password sharing Users sometimes share passwords among websites and other users, especially if they use personal devices for work. Password sharing makes it difficult for IT teams to track user logs and activity. This lack of visibility makes the network more vulnerable and increases the risk of data breaches, data loss and cyberattacks. An effective way for companies to prevent misuse of passwords is by establishing a companywide password policy. Users should use password management tools to track password usage and prevent unauthorized password sharing. 3. Vulnerable software Outdated, unpatched or unauthorized software can lead to cybersecurity attacks. Network security teams must test and approve remote access software for use by remote workers. Organizations should install security applications that address malware, ransomware, phishing and other breaches on every remote access device. Devices should also have communications software for remote connections, such as VPNs and encryption. Regular updates and patching help maximize their efficacy. 4. Unmanaged personal devices Personal devices pose a security risk to organizations, as they don't typically include the same enterprise-grade security features as corporate devices. Organizations should only assign company-provided and -configured devices to remote users. However, some organizations permit users to use their own devices in a BYOD arrangement. Users must have these devices configured for remote and secure communication. Organizations must enforce these policies to prevent unauthorized devices from using corporate IT systems. 5. Inconsistent patching Software patching is essential not just for security systems, but for all systems and software within a corporate network. Irregular patching creates significant security risks, as it leaves systems vulnerable to potential hackers and attacks. Patching is essential to ensure all relevant systems and software are up to date, especially firewalls, IDSes and IPSes. Establishing a patching schedule -- even if there aren't any patches to deploy -- is a best practice for patch management because it lets network security teams become accustomed to checking for patches. 6. Vulnerable backups Endpoint systems and data that aren't backed up present risks if they aren't secured. Data backups prevent data loss caused by user error, corruption or ransomware attacks. Backups are especially necessary for potentially insecure media, such as USB hard drives and consumer-based cloud services. For mission-critical systems and data, organizations must use multiple backups for different storage assets. 7. Cyber hygiene gaps Cyber hygiene refers to practices used to maintain the health and security of users and their devices. Cyber hygiene is important for all employees, whether remote or in-office, because it protects devices and data from potential attacks. Organizations should implement proper cyber hygiene as part of a comprehensive data management program and an associated policy. Failure to do this can expose user information and company data to security threats. 8. Phishing, viruses and ransomware attacks Security teams must assume each remote user presents a unique attack surface for threat actors. With all the distractions of working from home, IT faces a formidable security challenge. Security teams also increasingly face numerous cyberattacks, including the following: Malware.

Phishing.

DDoS attacks.

Viruses.

Ransomware. 9. Lack of end-user security training and awareness When remote employees are unaware of the threats to enterprise systems and how to address them, it increases the risk of cyberattacks. During onboarding, new employees should receive instructions on how to address security events. Afterward, quarterly or monthly periodic refresher training, along with sending out reminders, helps keep security front and center. 10. Lack of a remote access security policy and strategy A remote access security strategy is an effective way to establish ground rules for remote users. It defines the basic approaches for how remote users can access company systems. An example of an important policy is to encrypt all files or data that users might share to prevent unauthorized access. Organizations should have at least one cybersecurity policy, including remote access security. An effective cybersecurity policy ensures all employees, as well as contractors and freelancers who work remotely for the company, know how to address security issues. Cybersecurity policies are also important from an audit perspective. 11. Failure to test remote access security controls Once organizations deploy remote access security processes and technologies, they must implement regular testing to ensure that remote users correctly use the technology and that it works as intended. Organizations should periodically perform remote access penetration tests and other forensic activities to look for malicious code or other unauthorized activities. Lack of visibility increases the chances of a security breach, so a proactive approach to remote access security increases the likelihood that teams can identify threats and vulnerabilities before threat actors exploit them. 12. Ineffective remote access technologies Firewalls and IDS/IPS technologies are effective frontline defense mechanisms, but they aren't enough for today's sophisticated threat actors. Organizations should consider additional ways to secure remote access. Other remote access security technologies include the following: Zero-trust network access.

Multifactor authentication (MFA).

Software-defined perimeters.

WANs.

Secure access service edge.

Identity and access management.

Cloud-based secure remote access.

How to prevent remote access security risks Remote users present a significant attack surface for hackers and other threat actors. Remote users should check with their company's security teams before making any changes to remote access security. The following guidance can help reduce those risks. 1. Take remote access security risks seriously Organizations must build guidance into remote access security policies and procedures. Consider the risks above to help build this guide. Document every process and aspect of the organization's remote access security policy. 2. Invest in security training Training can help a company change its culture and focus more on security. If possible, organizations should expand security policies and training. Leadership should involve HR and ensure senior management supports all security programs and initiatives. While security training might be too much information for employees already inundated with various other issues, it's useful to find and share informative security resources with them. Resources are either free or paid, such as security-focused videos from YouTube or awareness and training platforms. The culture won't change overnight, but remote users will have as many chances to learn proper security etiquette as office-based employees. 3. Use the proper technology-based controls Security teams should review internal and cloud-based technical controls and update them if needed. They should also regularly review access policies and procedures. Role-based access control and MFA are essential approaches. IT should place controls to address user endpoints, web access and content filtering. The security team should also ensure they've properly configured cloud services for remote access and undergo regular testing. 4. Ensure visibility of user devices Network security teams should use security tools that can locate and identify corporate network devices. This practice is essential to help teams identify the possible use of rogue devices or personal laptops that aren't properly configured for remote access. 5. Communicate with local and remote users Organizations should ensure employees and nonemployees know they are responsible and accountable for their systems' security. Regular communication about the importance of security and how it benefits the company and employees is a best practice. 6. Find and address the security gaps Once all members of an organization commit to supporting remote access security standards, policies and procedures, it reduces the likelihood of security events. Regular forensic activities are essential for identifying potential threats and vulnerabilities. Security professionals should know which devices connect to their company's networks to identify potential unauthorized users and devices. Organizations with a security operations center see the importance of proactive cybersecurity management. 7. Implement AI for security Organizations might want to consider implementing AI for security purposes. AI deployment is now commonplace in modern cybersecurity systems and software. Among the many benefits of AI are the following: Analyze enormous amounts of event data to deliver intelligence on how to address threats.

Automate repetitive tasks, such as remote device monitoring and network diagnostics.

Engage in threat hunting to identify potential issues before they appear.

Automate incident response activities.