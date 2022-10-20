VPN vs. zero trust vs. SDP: What's the difference?

To create a secure tunnel from one point to another or to make resources invisible to outside threats may seem like scenarios that require magic; in reality, they just need network security.

So begin the stories of VPNs, zero-trust security and software-defined perimeter (SDP), three varying elements of corporate cybersecurity with a shared goal of securing company resources. While VPNs have historically had a place in most network security plans, zero trust is a relatively new concept that aims to fill in the security gaps traditional security approaches miss. An SDP is a network architecture that implements zero-trust principles to provide more secure remote access than VPNs.

Many experts predict VPNs will eventually become obsolete as zero trust and SDP adoption grows. For now, however, VPN use remains widespread.

Despite the differences among VPN vs. zero-trust security vs. SDP, a shared goal of securing corporate networks ties the technologies together, as does the increasing need for remote work support among organizations.

VPN vs. zero trust VPN and zero-trust capabilities exist on opposite sides of the cybersecurity spectrum. VPNs take an all-or-nothing approach, with authenticated users allowed to roam widely throughout the network, setting the stage for lateral attacks. In other words, if bad actors can just make it past the moat, or VPN, then they have the run of the castle, or corporate network. Zero-trust security, on the other hand, gives even authorized and authenticated users limited access to resources on a strictly need-to-know basis. If attackers do manage to get inside an IT environment, zero-trust microsegmentations restrict their ability to move laterally and access sensitive data. While experts agree a zero-trust model provides better outcomes than traditional perimeter security, it's possible for an organization to start implementing zero-trust capabilities, while still using a VPN. For instance, microsegmentation can mitigate some of the risks inherent to VPN use.

SDP vs. zero trust Zero-trust security is a high-level security philosophy or strategy, with SDP and ZTNA falling under the broad zero-trust umbrella. SDP and ZTNA architectures apply zero-trust principles and policies to remote network access. These platforms use trust brokers -- software that performs authentication based on identity and context -- to control users' access to applications, services and systems. As newer network security strategies, SDP and ZTNA have shorter track records in the enterprise than traditional VPNs, but they also offer more innovative defense mechanisms. As cyber attacks increase in volume and sophistication, zero-trust principles -- as applied via SDP and ZTNA technologies -- can help organizations better and more reliably protect their networks from both internal and external threats. The zero-trust model will likely shape the future of enterprise cybersecurity. An SDP is one way to implement its principles.