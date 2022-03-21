2 zero-trust cloud security models emerge as demands shift

Security professionals are starting to rethink how they can fortify access control and monitoring for user activity. One approach: zero trust in the cloud.

Many traditional static network segmentation and access controls today can't keep pace with the various ways remote workers access cloud services. Zero trust, a popular security tactic, relies on data and application behavior to determine if a user should be isolated or segmented. All assets in an IT operating environment are considered potentially untrusted by default until network traffic and behavior is validated and approved.

Zero trust initially focused on segmenting and securing the network across location and hosting models. Today, however, in order to be successful, zero trust must also integrate with end-user and cloud brokering systems.

How zero trust helps cloud security Zero trust is important to help combat threats today for a variety of reasons, among them: Diverse endpoints and users. The addition of more contractors and third parties, as well as BYOD endpoints, has made systems and users more diverse. As a result, access control and monitoring have become more challenging.

Cloud and new service layers. The vast majority of organizations use multiple cloud services, ranging from business collaboration tools and applications to storage. There has also been an explosion in software-defined data centers in PaaS and IaaS clouds. In these cases -- as opposed to traditional data centers -- employees primarily use cloud services and cloud-based assets and applications. Controlling access to cloud services, especially in a decentralized working scenario, has proven highly challenging for many organizations.

Remote access. Many organizations began to question the traditional hub-and-spoke VPN model as employees accessed a growing number of external services. Most security controls have been predominantly on premises, however, necessitating a change in access control and monitoring strategies.