Cisco, Nvidia expand AI infrastructure partnership

Nvidia and Cisco expanded their partnership to develop Ethernet-based AI systems for enterprise data centers.

The broader partnership, unveiled Tuesday, will include Cisco building systems that combine Nvidia's Ethernet switch application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) with Cisco OS software. The Nvidia Spectrum ASICs provide Ethernet networking for AI applications and support port configurations with speeds up to 400 GbE.

Nvidia also agreed to use Cisco Silicon One as the only third-partner processor within the Nvidia Spectrum-X Ethernet platform for AI workloads running in hyperscale clouds. The Nvidia Spectrum-4 ASIC in the networking platform is optimized for GPU cluster interconnects. Silicon One, which competes with networking chips from Broadcom, has a more versatile architecture designed for a broader range of use cases, including routing, switching, AI and machine learning.

The partnership aims to provide enterprises with AI infrastructure that can fit into their Ethernet environments without major changes in the management tools and processes used to operate networks, Cisco said. The infrastructure's architecture will span front-end networks designed to be accessible to a company's customers, partners and employees, and the back-end networks that manage internal processes, including data storage, computing and communication between application components.

Chuck Robbins Chuck Robbins

"Enterprises are under immense pressure to deploy AI quickly and effectively, and many leaders struggle to justify the investment while balancing the risks," Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins said in a statement. "Together, Cisco and Nvidia are partnering to remove barriers for customers and ensure they can optimize their infrastructure investments to unlock the power of AI."

Nevertheless, the partnership raises questions neither company has addressed, Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran said. Nvidia is heavily invested in InfiniBand and Ethernet, two networking technologies with different strengths. InfiniBand excels in high-performance computing (HPC), while Ethernet is more versatile and widely adopted for general-purpose networking.

Cisco is a founding member of the Ultra Ethernet Consortium, an industry group dedicated to developing an advanced Ethernet-based communication stack for HPC. It's unclear how Nvidia will position Ethernet and InfiniBand in the market.

"How they minimize this conflict and positioning will be interesting to watch," Chandrasekaran said.

Also, Nvidia has partnerships with Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which are both competitors of Cisco in the server market and the broader IT infrastructure space. Dell and HPE sell AI servers using Nvidia technologies.

"How much strategic air time will Cisco get within the Nvidia portfolio?" Chandrasekaran said. "There are lots and lots of partnerships that are announced in the industry, but which of them are true partnerships, where you're committing resources, and there is a very aligned go-to-market motion in place."