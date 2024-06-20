Arista, Cisco, HPE answer AI infrastructure demand

Analysts predict fierce competition in the AI infrastructure market as enterprises significantly increase spending over the next several years. This projection has prompted suppliers to respond to the anticipated demand swiftly.

This week, HPE launched its Nvidia AI Computing by HPE portfolio. The offering came roughly two weeks after Cisco and Arista introduced AI application platforms Nexus HyperFabric and Etherlink AI, respectively.

Cisco's product also stems from a partnership with chipmaker Nvidia, whose AI-powering GPUs are the silicon of choice for cloud providers and enterprises running LLMs. Arista's technology uses Broadcom chips.

The companies are racing to seize a share of the promising GenAI market, which IDC projects will skyrocket by 2027. According to the analyst firm, global enterprise spending on GenAI technology -- encompassing software, infrastructure hardware and IT services -- is set to surge from $19.4 billion in 2023 to $151.1 billion in 2027, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 86.1%.

"Everyone wants to get in on the gold rush," said Jack Gold, principal analyst at J.Gold Associates. "And why wouldn't they?"

The foundation of Nvidia AI Computing by HPE, launched at the company's Discover conference in Las Vegas, is HPE Private Cloud AI co-developed with Nvidia. At the heart of the software stack is Nvidia's AI Enterprise software platform, which includes the company's NIM inference microservices.

Private Cloud AI allows enterprises to fine-tune AI models using proprietary data that's kept private through a development technique called retrieval-augmented generation. The Nvidia NIM provides a set of microservices for model tuning, a process called inference.

Models built with Private Cloud AI will run on Nvidia GPUs in the data center and use HPE File Storage for managing model-training data. Other components of the Nvidia AI Computing by HPE portfolio include Nvidia Spectrum-X Ethernet networking and HPE ProLiant servers with support for various Nvidia GPUs, including the L40S, H100 Tensor Core and the GH200, also known as the Grace Hopper Superchip. HPE will release the servers in the summer and the fall.

HPE will sell the systems from the Nvidia partnership as a GreenLake product. GreenLake is a suite of infrastructure tools that HPE sells as a service for private data centers. Enterprises use the systems on a pay-per-use basis.