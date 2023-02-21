Technology trends behind Cisco, Arista earnings

Enterprises struggling to corral massive amounts of data in the campus, edge and cloud are driving demand for network infrastructure, boosting the finances of suppliers Cisco and Arista Networks.

Last week, the two network providers reported strong quarterly results and upbeat forecasts as customers bought IT infrastructure to support applications distributed across public and private clouds and the edge.

Companies run edge computing systems that analyze and send users real-time data from IoT devices. IDC expects global spending on edge systems to increase more than 13% this year to $208 billion, reaching $317 billion by 2026.

Companies are also upgrading the wireless infrastructure on the campus to support the video conferencing and collaboration applications needed for people splitting their time working from home and the office. By the end of the year, companies will spend almost $1 billion on the hybrid workplace -- a nearly 19% increase from last year, according to IDC.

Put it all together, tech buyers can be sure of three things: "death, taxes and data growth," said Bob Laliberte, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of TechTarget.

"It's just sort of this inevitable thing where we're generating more and more data, whether at the edge, the cloud, or the data center," he said.

Public cloud providers Hyperscalers are also buying gear. Arista reported that 46% of 2022 revenue came from companies using web-scale IT. Arista's annual revenue for 2022 rose 48.6%, to $4.4 billion. Cisco reported that orders from two web-scale IT customers rose 40% in the quarter that ended on Jan. 28. Arista and Cisco forecasted significant revenue growth in the current quarter. Arista expected revenue between $1.275 billion and $1.325 billion. Cisco raised its outlook to a revenue increase between 9% and 10.5%. It had forecast a rise between 4.5% and 6.5%. Cisco expected the good times to continue into its 2024 fiscal year, starting July 31. Chuck Robbins Chuck Robbins "We will continue to see growth into fiscal '24," said CFO Scott Herren during an earnings call with analysts last week. Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said he also expected buying trends to continue. "No one is talking about cutting technology spending right now," he said. "Everybody, it seems, is very committed to it."