Server prices on the rise as inflation still complicates IT

Server prices increased for the second consecutive month while storage moved in the opposite direction, according to U.S. government data.

The host computer and server category saw a 2.8% month-over-month price hike in January, following a 2.1% increase in December 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index (PPI). The PPI update, released today, also revealed a 1.4% decline for computer storage devices. Prices in that sector had been on the rise in November and December.

The numbers underscore continued volatility in the IT sector and the broader economy, where inflation persists. Overall, the PPI rose 0.7% in January, with producer prices for goods leading the way with a 1.2% increase. The government said increasing gasoline prices contributed to nearly a third of the uptick in the goods index.

Server prices rise, but chips could fall The increase in server costs likely reflects a number of trends, from lingering component shortages to increasing logistics costs due to higher energy prices. The host computer server price PPI increase is a byproduct of the ongoing combination of supply chain shortages, increased transportation costs and also a tight labor market where labor costs have increased. Kevin BeasleyCIO, VAI "The host computer server price PPI increase is a byproduct of the ongoing combination of supply chain shortages, increased transportation costs and also a tight labor market where labor costs have increased," said Kevin Beasley, CIO at VAI, an ERP software company based in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. A downward pricing influence could be in the offing, however. Earlier this month, Gaurav Gupta, vice president analyst at Gartner, cited declining semiconductor demand in consumer markets, noting that the same pattern could surface in servers, storage and networking during 2023. That development would "further ease inventory imbalances and reduce pricing," he said in a Gartner Q&A. A drop in demand amid higher supply levels -- a trend occurring in the NAND market -- might already be in play in storage pricing. Beasley pointed to "additional capacities of plants coming online" as influencing declining storage prices.