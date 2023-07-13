Getty Images
Storage, server prices drop as inflation eases
Server and storage prices declined in June, reflecting cooling inflation, but companies remain intent on containing costs and optimization.
Hardware costs dropped sharply in June, according to the U.S. government's latest wholesale pricing data, with storage and server prices returning to levels not seen since 2021.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Producer Price Index (PPI), released today, showed a 3.1% month-over-month decline in the cost of host computers and servers. Computer storage, meanwhile, declined 2.3% compared with May. The downward pattern in 2023 follows an uptick in storage pricing in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Overall, the PPI increased 0.1% month over month and 0.1% year over year. BLS said the index's increase for the 12 months ending in June was the lowest reading since September 2020.
The easing of tech inflation suggests that conditions such as improving chip inventories have begun to influence pricing. Gartner earlier this year forecast that semiconductor supplies will reach "severe surplus" territory in Q2 2023 and stay there for the remainder of the year.
IT services costs up slightly
While hardware prices declined, IT services showed slight increases in June, with professional services edging up 0.1%. Professional services pricing trended upward in 2022, reflecting increasing labor costs.
Data processing, hosting and related services -- a category that includes cloud computing -- increased 0.4%, according to BLS data. Cloud costs have steadily increased since September 2022 amid increasing labor and energy costs.
Cost optimization persists
The pricing trends, on the whole, appear to be on a favorable track. But corporate buyers are still looking to optimize, even as inflation cools and some market observers question the inevitability of a recession. Deloitte's "2023 Global Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) Survey," published earlier this month, ranked "driving operational efficiency" as the top priority for the second consecutive CPO poll.
Ryan FlynnPrincipal, supply chain and network operations, Deloitte Consulting
Ryan Flynn, principal, supply chain and network operations at Deloitte Consulting, said the focus on operational efficiency was first apparent in the company's 2021 CPO survey. At the time, the emphasis was largely down to the pandemic and the need to do more with less. The 2023 survey uncovered a somewhat different pattern.
"The survey findings reveal continued focus on the desire for these efficiencies, plus a more recent need to rein in costs amid higher inflation and slowing demand in many industries," Flynn said.
Looking ahead, Flynn said he expects operational efficiency to remain a priority, along with new areas of emphasis such as digital transformation, enhancing environmental, social and governance initiatives, and reducing costs.
The pursuit of cost reduction won't be limited to procurement, Flynn added, noting that many companies aim to trim expenses across the organization.
