Storage, server prices drop as inflation eases

Hardware costs dropped sharply in June, according to the U.S. government's latest wholesale pricing data, with storage and server prices returning to levels not seen since 2021.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Producer Price Index (PPI), released today, showed a 3.1% month-over-month decline in the cost of host computers and servers. Computer storage, meanwhile, declined 2.3% compared with May. The downward pattern in 2023 follows an uptick in storage pricing in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Overall, the PPI increased 0.1% month over month and 0.1% year over year. BLS said the index's increase for the 12 months ending in June was the lowest reading since September 2020.

The easing of tech inflation suggests that conditions such as improving chip inventories have begun to influence pricing. Gartner earlier this year forecast that semiconductor supplies will reach "severe surplus" territory in Q2 2023 and stay there for the remainder of the year.

IT services costs up slightly While hardware prices declined, IT services showed slight increases in June, with professional services edging up 0.1%. Professional services pricing trended upward in 2022, reflecting increasing labor costs. Data processing, hosting and related services -- a category that includes cloud computing -- increased 0.4%, according to BLS data. Cloud costs have steadily increased since September 2022 amid increasing labor and energy costs. Pricing declined in hardware categories, but showed a slight uptick in IT services.