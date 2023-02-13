Mixed news for enterprise network infrastructure upgrades

Customer interest in enterprise network infrastructure and an easing of equipment backlogs would seem to spell increased business for channel partners, but the outlook is complicated.

Market research studies depict a technology sector at once promising and problematic. Some developments suggest favorable conditions for a network upgrade cycle, but economic headwinds could blunt efforts to significantly upgrade networks.

Need for network investment The enterprise appetite for network investment is strong, according to recent polling: A survey published last week by Asperitas, a cloud services company based in Chicago, found that 95% of companies polled had yet to completely modernize their networks. Asperitas surveyed more than 250 network professionals at companies with at least 1,000 employees.

The result jibes with NTT Ltd.'s "2022 Global Network Report" in which 95% of enterprise networking professionals cited plans to invest in network modernization. NTT, which interviewed more than 1,300 participants in 21 countries, reported that about two-thirds of the respondents had increased network spend as a percentage of their overall IT budget.

Dell'Oro Group, a market research company in Redwood City, Calif., last week projected a record revenue year for campus switches -- devices that run large enterprise networks. This year's projected revenue growth comes on the heels of what the company expects to be a double-digit increase in 2022 spending. Much of that revenue boost, however, will stem from orders placed during 2022 and delayed due to supply chain challenges. Dell'Oro expects campus switch orders to actually decline this year as IT shops deploy previously ordered gear.

Budgets hit network enterprise infrastructure plans The need for new gear and improving product availability, however, might not translate into massive upgrade projects for partners. The Asperitas survey suggested economic conditions will affect network initiatives, with 42% of respondents pointing to the economy as having a significant bearing on their projects and 38% citing the economy as a somewhat important factor. They don't have the budget to do it all at once. Scott WheelerCloud practice lead, Asperitas IT organizations often struggle to get funding for infrastructure projects that cut across the business and are hard put to be tied to a specific revenue-generating initiative, noted Scott Wheeler, cloud practice lead at Asperitas. Accordingly, network infrastructure upgrades tend to arrive in a slow-drip fashion as opposed to a torrent of investment, he added. "They don't have the budget to do it all at once," Wheeler said, noting that wholesale network overhauls can cost millions of dollars and take years to fully deploy. Doug Murray, CEO of Auvik, a network management and monitoring company that works with MSPs, said spending on networking equipment tends to spike early in the year when budgets are flush. That scenario, however, doesn't appear to be in the offing this year. "We have not yet seen a similar spike in 2023, which leads us to believe IT departments might keep network gear as is in 2023 and instead spend on upgrades in 2024," Murray said. The company's survey of 4,500 network professionals and IT managers suggested lack of budget will be their greatest challenge in 2023. IT managers might use budget and head count limitations to justify spending on network-task automation to save money and improve efficiency, he added.