Use of AI in business drives increase in consulting services

The portion of businesses using outside providers to deploy AI is expected to more than double in the next six months, according to a U.S. government survey on the use of AI in business.

The Census Bureau's "Business Trends and Outlook Survey" polls a sample of 1.2 million businesses, divided into six groups of about 200,000. The bureau periodically surveys businesses in each group, collecting data every two weeks. The bureau in March released its first set of AI usage data, obtained in a series of biweekly snapshots between September 2023 and February 2024. About 164,500 U.S. businesses responded.

The research pointed to a 129% increase in the slice of businesses planning to use vendors or consulting services providers on AI projects in the next six months compared with their rate of use in the previous six months. That projected boost represents the average across 17 industry sectors.

Consulting execs confirm rising demand Industry executives said the survey results track with what they see in the market: rapidly rising demand among customers asking for help with generative AI and large language models (LLMs). "I would say at least double, and we'll probably see even more," said Scott Wheeler, AWS practice lead at Asperitas Consulting, referring to the demand for AI consulting services. "There's a lot of uptick around LLMs driving this." Wheeler said service providers will find opportunities with out-of-the-box offerings such as Microsoft Copilot. But he suggested the more lucrative projects will involve customizing and tuning LLMs using customers' industry-specific data sets. For example, Asperitas, a cloud services company based in Chicago, consults with financial services clients on AI. "The money is going to be made in helping them refine [generative AI] to get the cutting answer they want out of an LLM," Wheeler said. U.S. Census survey data shows planned vendor and consultant use for AI services growing sharply across industries. Jared Burns, cloud data and machine learning architect with DoiT International, a multi-cloud services provider based in Santa Clara, Calif., also anticipates increasing demand for AI consulting. That comes as customers push beyond initial exploration of potential business uses for AI. "We are seeing a very large increase in demand for AI services," he said. "Previously, customers would need help with coming up with use cases for AI. Now, customers are coming to us with a lot of ideas." Those customers need help with use case validation, prioritization and project scoping for minimum viable products (MVPs) and proof-of-concept (PoC) projects, Burns noted. They might also need assistance with implementing AI on a wider scale, once the initial MVPs and PoCs have shown value, he added. Asif Hasan, co-founder of Quantiphi, a digital engineering company in Marlborough, Mass., said the increase in consulting demand suggested in the Census data is consistent with the growth percentages the company sees in its opportunity funnel. The company works with customers on generative AI projects, from use case discovery to production applications. Enterprises will increasingly look for outside expertise as they tap AI to automate tasks, drive innovation and pursue applications that "redefine the economics of their business," Hasan said. Industry expertise rides the next wave of GenAI Consulting firms and IT services providers often organize along vertical market lines. This approach could dovetail with developments in generative AI. Mark Shank, cloud engineering principal at consultancy KPMG, said the initial crop of generative AI use cases revolved around general-purpose models that could do everything from draft a regulatory filing to respond to a customer's email. The next wave of use cases, however, will involve specialized AI agents that have greater influence on business outcomes, he noted. The industry focus of consultants will become more important as more customers expect generative AI to drive business results. "In that scenario, you really have to know the sector space," Shank said. "That is one of the biggest shifts occurring around enterprise AI." KPMG earlier this month launched a Google Cloud Center of Excellence that will bring together Google Cloud's Gemini AI models and KPMG's industry expertise.