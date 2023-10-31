Senators defend new federal agency for tackling big tech

Two U.S. senators seeking to create a new federal agency for big tech regulation reaffirmed support for their proposal on a panel Tuesday. They advocated for the agency as the best way to address burgeoning concerns around artificial intelligence, social media, data privacy and competition.

Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) introduced the Digital Platform Commission Act in May. The proposed bill aims to gather industry experts and create a new Federal Digital Platform Commission that would serve as creator and enforcer of rules for digital platforms. As calls increase for regulating AI, establishing a federal data privacy law and heightening antitrust enforcement, the senators argue that a new agency will help streamline those efforts beyond the capabilities of existing agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Department of Justice (DOJ).

There are challenges facing passage of the Digital Platform Commission Act, including a lack of bipartisan support for a new agency, as some disagree with the idea of a specific agency to oversee big tech. However, Welch said during a panel hosted by the Brookings Institution that he believes the dominance of big tech will help drive the legislation forward.

"The tech sector has come to dominate," Welch said. "It's dominating the way we do business. It's dominating the way our kids get raised. It's dominating the way businesses compete. It is coming at some significant expense. It's happening in all of those areas, and it affects you whether you're from a red state or a blue state."