Policymaker proposes commission to oversee digital platforms

As efforts to regulate tech giants continue, a new bill aims to create a separate commission focused solely on providing oversight of digital platforms.

This week, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., introduced the Digital Platform Commission Act, which would create a presidentially-appointed, five-member commission of experts with backgrounds in computer science, technology policy and software development to monitor digital platforms.

In a press release, Bennet said the proposed Federal Digital Platform Commission would help address issues policymakers have voiced about tech giants in the last few years, such as harming teens' mental health, spreading misinformation and engaging in anticompetitive business practices.

The Federal Digital Platform Commission would be empowered to promote rules, impose penalties and conduct investigations into digital platforms such as those owned and operated by Amazon and Apple to protect consumers and competition, as well as assess and assure the fairness of algorithms used by digital platforms.

Other bills have been advanced from committees to both the House and Senate as part of the effort to regulate tech giants that include taking steps to break up digital powerhouses like Google, Amazon and Meta, as well as updating existing antitrust laws to address modern economies. Those efforts have not progressed.

While Bennet supports updating antitrust laws, he doesn't believe antitrust reform alone fully addresses many of the issues policymakers have with tech giants, according to a spokesperson.

"Antitrust reform doesn't address the ways that algorithms are biased against certain populations or addict young people, and it doesn't address harmful content on digital platforms," according to Bennet's spokesperson. "That's why he introduced the Digital Platform Commission Act."