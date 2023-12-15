Wi-Fi 7 development grows but adoption interest lags

Discussions about Wi-Fi 7 development and deployment are already percolating, but most enterprises are still thinking about Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E.

IEEE hasn't ratified or certified the 802.11be standard, also known as Wi-Fi 7, but manufacturers have been implementing pre-certified Wi-Fi 7 chipsets in devices since 2022. Although IEEE expects to approve the new standard in May 2024, interest in Wi-Fi upgrades varies among industry experts and enterprises.

The industry has quickly moved from one Wi-Fi standard to the next in the last few years. With all these recent Wi-Fi developments, will enterprises adopt the newest Wi-Fi standard or stick with what they have?

Wi-Fi adoption cycles among enterprises According to Dell'Oro Group, just over 10% of wireless LAN units shipped in the third quarter of 2023 were Wi-Fi 6E devices. While some vendors saw revenue from Wi-Fi 7 devices, Dell'Oro said Wi-Fi 7 enterprise sales won't account for a significant percentage of revenue until 2024. Meanwhile, research from the "WBA Annual Industry Report 2024," published in November 2023, found that 41% of 196 respondents planned to deploy Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E as their next wireless investment. The biggest driver for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E adoption has been enterprise digitalization initiatives, according to Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA). These initiatives support advances in cloud computing, AI and remote work, among other areas. "Companies who want to be competitive need to digitalize and bring connectivity to these processes and collect more data to make better decisions," Rodrigues said. As a result, he said access point manufacturers are seeing increased demand as Wi-Fi momentum swings forward. According to the WBA report, Wi-Fi helps support digitalization among many enterprise market segments, including the following: Hospitality. Guests expect excellent Wi-Fi quality and speeds at each hotel location.

Guests expect excellent Wi-Fi quality and speeds at each hotel location. Stadiums and conference venues. These high-capacity areas support thousands of people uploading large files.

These high-capacity areas support thousands of people uploading large files. Retail. Shops want to improve shopping experiences for in-person and online purchases.

Shops want to improve shopping experiences for in-person and online purchases. Aviation. These areas are congested and use multiple types of connectivity, such as Wi-Fi and cellular.

These areas are congested and use multiple types of connectivity, such as Wi-Fi and cellular. Ground transportation. Mass transit needs to provide uninterrupted connectivity with minimal disruptions.

Mass transit needs to provide uninterrupted connectivity with minimal disruptions. Industrial and manufacturing. These segments require quality of service and traffic prioritization.

These segments require quality of service and traffic prioritization. Education. Schools want to enable dynamic learning experiences and distance learning.

Schools want to enable dynamic learning experiences and distance learning. Healthcare. Patients want improved experiences, and staff want increased productivity. But, when it comes to Wi-Fi 7 adoption, Rodrigues said enterprises will likely fall into three groups. The first group follows the latest technological advances, such as automotive and construction companies, and quickly upgrades to the latest standard. The second -- and largest -- group follows a regular three-, five- or six-year upgrade cycle. These companies update their Wi-Fi network when they need to, Rodrigues said. "A big stadium can't change every time there's a new standard because that's a huge investment," Rodrigues said. The final group doesn't care about the latest technology and uses whichever Wi-Fi standard it needs for specific use cases, he said. For example, a company might use Wi-Fi 3 or Wi-Fi 4 for simple IoT sensors.