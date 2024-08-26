Wi-Fi upgrades on the horizon as enterprises eye Wi-Fi 7

Despite Wi-Fi 7's availability, many organizations have yet to transition to this latest standard.

Because Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 are still suitable for most organizations, enterprises continue to use older generations of wireless technology. Furthermore, the scarcity of Wi-Fi 6E devices, incompatibility and other challenges also prompted organizations to delay Wi-Fi 6E adoption. When Wi-Fi 6 was first released, many organizations decided not to deploy it and jump to Wi-Fi 7 upon its release instead.

Although migration beyond Wi-Fi 6 has stalled, experts believe enterprises will transition to Wi-Fi 7 now that it has been released. Experts predict its adoption will occur in the next 12 to 18 months.

Current Wi-Fi standards in use While many organizations still find Wi-Fi 5 satisfactory, several reasons justify an upgrade to a newer standard. Beth Cohen, a software-defined networking and product technologist at Verizon, offered two primary reasons why organizations might consider replacing Wi-Fi 5: Equipment has reached end of life and needs an upgrade. A company is moving to a new location, such as a greenfield buildout. "For the most part, companies are not seeing a compelling reason to migrate to higher speeds unless they are doing a tech refresh," Cohen said. "Unless you have the capability [to run high speeds] on your laptop and other devices on the LAN to match, the Wi-Fi defaults to the lowest common denominator." Some organizations that use Wi-Fi 6 already run 6E because they have clients that can operate on 6 GHz, said Jeff Kagan, an independent wireless analyst. Those organizations understand why it's important to upgrade networking technology regularly, but many don't yet see enough benefit to upgrade their Wi-Fi beyond that. According to Roy Chua, founder and principal at research and advisory firm AvidThink, factors that determine the decision to upgrade include the following: Client capabilities.

Performance requirements.

User complaints.

Budget availability. "It makes little sense to migrate the [access points] if the majority of client devices can't take advantage of 6E or Wi-Fi 7," Chua said. "With the higher cost of capital today -- and a focus on other initiatives, such as cloud, SaaS or generative AI -- some infrastructure projects are delayed." According to Kagan, enterprise customers aren't focused on Wi-Fi upgrades because they've been using older Wi-Fi generations for a long time. Many organizations plan to use a variety of networking technologies in the future. For example, private wireless networking is one area of increasing interest, he said.