Cisco, HPE plug holes in cloud security portfolios

Cisco and Hewlett Packard Enterprise recently made acquisitions to fill gaps in their cloud-based security portfolios. HPE also chose to purchase a small company to offer private 5G for low-latency applications running on the edge.

By the end of April, Cisco plans to acquire Silicon Valley-based Valtix to provide network security across the largest cloud providers. Valtix's control plane sits on top of the data plane to enforce network policies across its web application firewalls and data loss prevention technologies.

Cisco, a Valtix investor since 2020, did not release financial details.

HPE plans to acquire Axis Security and offer its security service edge technology as an option for the HPE Aruba software-defined WAN. The goal is to provide zero-trust security controls to devices in campuses, branch offices and workers' home offices.

Axis Security, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, provides a cloud-native platform that authenticates people accessing applications at the network edge. It also provides a secure web gateway for accessing the internet and a cloud access security broker to secure access to SaaS applications.

HPE plans to complete the transaction during its third fiscal quarter, which ends in July. The company did not release financial details.

"Both the Cisco Valtix acquisition and the HPE Axis Security deal follow the strong trend toward zero-trust security solutions, which can secure cloud-based workloads and applications, regardless of the physical infrastructure they use," said R. Scott Raynovich, chief analyst at research firm Futuriom.