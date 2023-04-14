Tech pricing dips slightly in March as broader PPI declines

The cost of servers, storage and professional services declined in March, with tech pricing following the general pattern of cooling wholesale goods and services price inflation.

Overall, the Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped 0.5% in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's the largest month-over-month drop in the index since April 2020. Producer prices increased 2.7% year over year in March, compared with an 11.7% rise in March 2022.

The apparent easing of inflation is the latest data point to consider in a varied economic outlook, which includes low unemployment amid high tech layoffs, a slight slowdown in hiring and an expected increase in enterprise IT spending.

IT commodities drop slightly The host computer and server category has experienced volatility in recent months. Prices saw a period of decline between August and November 2022, only to increase in December and into the start of 2023. Prices, however, dropped 0.17% in March, according to government data. The coming months will show whether the March PPI update reflects the beginning of a trend. Gartner has previously suggested that deteriorating semiconductor demand from consumer markets could also surface as a trend in servers, storage and networking this year -- a turn of events that could cut prices. Computer storage device pricing, meanwhile, showed marginal declines in March. That decrease follows a 1.4% price decline in January and a leveling off in February. March IT inflation update Host computers and servers

Month-over-month PPI decrease: 0.17%

Year-over-year PPI decrease: 1.5% Computer storage devices

Month-over-month PPI decrease: 0.06%

Year-over-year PPI increase: 1.5% Professional services

Month-over-month PPI decrease: 0.06%

Year-over-year PPI increase: 8.7%