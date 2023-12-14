Technology inflation rate edges up for storage, IT services

The technology inflation rate across a broad band of IT offerings -- including storage, professional services and cloud -- increased in November, according to the U.S. government's wholesale inflation index.

The Producer Price Index (PPI), released yesterday, reported a month-over-month 1.3% increase in storage device prices, countering a pattern of declining prices over the past several quarters. Professional services saw a 1.5% month-over-month price hike, following a decline in October. And the data processing, hosting and related services category, which includes cloud, edged up 0.4% on a monthly basis.

In comparison, November's PPI for all products and services was flat with October's reading and up 0.9% year over year.

NAND, DRAM on the rebound The uptick in storage device pricing, meanwhile, could reflect a shift from steep vendor price cutting toward levels approaching normal pricing. Jim Handy, a semiconductor and solid-state drive (SSD) analyst at Objective Analysis, said NAND flash prices are definitely up, noting that flash accounts for a large share of the hardware cost of storage systems. NAND "was selling below manufacturing cost for a while, which is unsustainable," he said. The market for storage systems and SSDs in hyperscale data centers nearly vanished in late 2022 and early 2023, Handy noted. In a bid to spur sales, manufacturers probably cut prices below what they wanted to charge, he added. "Now that purchasing has opened back up a bit, the suppliers are likely to raise their prices back to something reasonable," Handy said. Storage, professional services and cloud saw month-over-month price increases in November. Indeed, contract prices for dynamic RAM (DRAM) and NAND flash are projected to rise in the fourth quarter, according to market research firm TrendForce. DRAM prices began declining from Q4 2021 and started to rebound in Q4 2023, a TrendForce spokeswoman said. PC DRAM DDR4 8 GB, a mainstream product in this category, saw its contract price increase 9.6% in Q4, ending an eight-quarter slide, she noted. NAND started declining from Q3 2022. Recovery began in Q3 2023 with a quarter-over-quarter increase of 2.3%. It will take some time for a complete turnaround, however. Some products experienced a 60%-plus price drop over the past few quarters, according to TrendForce.