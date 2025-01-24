Gartner tech spending forecast tempered by price hikes

Gartner this week forecasted a nearly double-digit increase in global IT spending this year, but it said much of the uptick will stem from higher-than-expected prices for IT products and services.

The consulting and market research company's outlook is for tech spending to rise 9.8% year-over-year in 2025, to $5.61 trillion. However, the actual purchasing power of CIOs will not be as robust as the numbers indicate, since vendor price hikes will absorb a significant portion of their IT budgets, according to Gartner's forecast.

A Gartner survey of 200 CIOs revealed a consensus opinion that price increases are in the offing for 2025, said John-David Lovelock, research vice president at the company. The price increases are expected to span all spending categories, he added.

Jason Strle, CIO at credit card and financial services company Discover, also noted a general price increase. He said the price increases affect items such as cloud services and on-premises software.

"Everything is going up," Strle said.

IT inflation trends The price of IT commodities such as servers, storage and cloud computing services have increased in recent years, amid a general inflationary trend that started in 2021. The SaaS sector is an example: Nearly 75% of vendors raised their prices in 2022 and 2023, while 55% of vendors did so in 2024 as inflation stabilized somewhat, according to Vertice, which tracks pricing in its SaaS Inflation Index. Vertice, with head offices in London and New York, offers SaaS and cloud spend optimization products. However, the percentage of vendors increasing their prices edged up to 58% thus far in January, Vertice reported. Eldar Tuvey, Vertice's CEO and founder, said the company is starting to see slightly more vendors increasing their prices, even though Consumer Price Index inflation is less of an issue. Tuvey suggested that vendors eager to add more upgrades and features to "compete and increase stickiness" of their services might be driving up package prices. That trend is particularly prevalent around AI, he noted.