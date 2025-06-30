3 pillars to enhance networks for agentic AI infrastructure

The relationship between enterprise IT and AI is directional, where changes and advancements in AI directly influence enterprise strategies. In a Cisco Live pre-brief event, Cisco executives and subject matter experts gathered to discuss just how this shift will affect the company's future output.

AI's latest evolution is known as agentic AI, and it has ushered in a new phase of the technology's lifecycle. Agentic AI uses agents, software programs that enable AI to operate autonomously, interact with other systems and complete tasks independently without human input or direction.

As organizations prepare for the agentic AI era, Cisco has developed three principles that outline the requirements and demands of enterprise-grade AI to support these new capabilities.

3 principles of workplace AI According to Jeetu Patel, president and chief product officer at Cisco, technology is undergoing one of the most consequential shifts in human history. This shift began with the generative AI era when intelligent chatbots started answering users' questions. GenAI laid the foundation, but agentic AI still requires an optimized network infrastructure to enable the next generation of AI. Patel outlined critical constraints that need to evolve to support agentic AI, such as power, compute and data. While all these aspects are important, Patel highlighted the network as an often-overlooked limitation. GPUs that power AI require fast and efficient networks to enable data processing. Networking is critical to AI, but it can also be a constraint because slow networks with insufficient bandwidth can leave GPUs idle. This wastes time and money, similar to burning cash, Patel said. "The way you can avoid idle time and get the GPU to full utilization is to make sure that the packets get there on time," he said. Anurag Dhingra, senior vice president and general manager of enterprise connectivity and collaboration at Cisco, outlined the company's three-pillar architecture for AI, which includes the following components: Simplified network operations with AI. Scalable, secure and future-oriented devices. Security-infused network fabric. Simplified network operations with AI This component includes a unified platform for network management across the enterprise. It combines Cisco's Catalyst and Meraki platforms and enables network teams to manage both systems in the cloud, Dhingra said. However, enterprises can use the platform across different deployment locations, whether on-premises, in the cloud or through a hybrid approach. In addition, the platform provides network professionals with end-to-end visibility of their network devices, so teams can manage all devices from a single platform. The platform also includes an AI assistant baked into the platform to help administrators manage and troubleshoot network configurations. The AI assistant will include agentic AI, which Dhingra described as a true enabler of IT administration. Now that AI is moving to agentic ops -- an era in which DJ Sampath, senior vice president of AI software and platform at Cisco, described as a paradigm shift in how IT environments operate -- organizations must think about how to optimize network operations to support this. "When you start to think about agents, what really becomes important is being able to operate an environment where these agents are doing the things they're doing," Sampath said. "You need a next level of operations that comes together." Scalable, secure and future-oriented devices Enterprise AI requires new network devices to accommodate AI workloads, Dhingra said. Cisco plans to release the following to meet those demands: Advanced switches. Powerful switches with silicon processors to run security workloads.

Advanced switches. Powerful switches with silicon processors to run security workloads. Secure routers. New routers should have improved capabilities, such as improved routing, next-generation firewalls and software-defined WAN.

Wi-Fi 7 APs. Cisco plans to release a more comprehensive Wi-Fi 7 portfolio to support environments like stadiums and large public venues. Security-infused network fabric The third principle for workplace AI involves infusing security into the network fabric. According to Dhingra, Cisco plans to build its network devices around its silicon architecture to enable more secure systems. The systems will include the following features: Improved trust. Creates tamper-proof systems.

Post-quantum cryptography. Enables secure boot capabilities.

Kernel-level compensating control. Mitigates exploits without reimaging or rebooting devices.