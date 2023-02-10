Why QLC flash changes the hybrid cloud equation

NetApp recently announced the launch of its All Flash FAS C–Series storage portfolio that uses quad-level cell, or QLC, technology to lower the cost of flash capacity. While not the first storage vendor to offer QLC-based flash, with this announcement, NetApp has taken a significant step in making flash performance more accessible to a wider variety of workloads.

With QLC technology becoming increasingly available -- helping to decrease the cost of flash storage to levels comparable with hard drive technology -- are we witnessing the death of the hard drive? Yes and no.

Hard drives, flash or both? Innovation continues in the spinning disk space, too, so that technology will persist. For data center environments, however, my position has always been that if the data is valuable enough to store, then it is valuable enough to invest in low-latency access to it. My position predates the recent QLC announcements. Flash technology delivers such tremendous value that all production workloads should already be on flash storage, even with uses traditionally identified as needing "cheap and deep" storage. For example, nearly two years ago, TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group conducted a study on data lake and data pipeline environments. In that study, more than two-thirds of respondents identified that their data lake environment was on all or mostly flash storage. Any production storage infrastructure that resides in an environment that you own, operate and manage should already be flash-based, given the massive benefits flash storage delivers to performance, predictability, reliability and overall simplicity to operations. And now, as power and sustainability concerns are rising as a priority, flash-based storage has even more justification to serve as the standard. So, again, does QLC spell the death of the hard drive? In the data center, absolutely. On-premises storage investments should already be all-flash. As a technology, however, hard drives continue to have a role. With spinning disks likely to continue playing their foundational role supporting multiple public cloud storage services, and with on-premises environments continuing to embrace flash, an imbalance emerges. As a result, lower-latency infrastructure becomes even more cost-effective on premises.