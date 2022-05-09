What are some tips for storage of sensitive data?

Most organizations generate data that, if lost, could be detrimental to business operations, reputation, financial security or competitive position. This is generally considered sensitive data, and its mishandling can lead to business or legal repercussions.

Organizations must protect this sensitive data. Take proper storage precautions to prevent unauthorized access and data loss, theft or ransom.

The following summarizes three main types of sensitive information:

Personal information. Sensitive personally identifiable information is linked to an individual. If unproperly disclosed, it could result in harm to that person. Examples of personal data include Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, bank account data, medical information and passports. Identity theft is a major business, and organizations must aggressively address it through activities such as multifactor authentication (MFA) and data encryption. Business information. This kind of sensitive data can include trade secrets, M&A plans, financial data, and supplier and customer information. Protection of corporate data from unauthorized access is a major part of corporate security. Classified information. Usually associated with government entities and military organizations, access to and use of this data are restricted by levels of sensitivity. These levels, from least sensitive to most sensitive, are restricted, confidential, secret and top secret. Changes in classification may be necessary if the sensitivity of the information changes.

Where sensitive data can be stored Storage of sensitive data can be on virtually any viable storage media, ranging from HDDs to SSDs, if organizations take proper protection measures, such as encryption. When considering the type of storage medium for sensitive data, several factors must be considered: The storage media type and unique risks. Examine the risks associated with the storage media in terms of the sensitive data applications. HDDs, SSDs, RAID and tape storage are all fundamentally secure media options, provided users take the necessary precautions to secure each device from theft, physical damage and unauthorized access. For example, take actions to prevent drive failures and ensure tape storage is in a secure facility.

Examine the risks associated with the storage media in terms of the sensitive data applications. HDDs, SSDs, RAID and tape storage are all fundamentally secure media options, provided users take the necessary precautions to secure each device from theft, physical damage and unauthorized access. For example, take actions to prevent drive failures and ensure tape storage is in a secure facility. Accessibility of sensitive data. Based on how the sensitive data is used and how frequently it will be accessed, the application must be clearly defined and, if possible, documented as part of a data protection policy. For example, frequently used sensitive data is best stored on a high-speed medium, such as an HDD or SSD. If the storage media are in a data center, they are much easier to monitor for security and unauthorized access than if the storage media are in a cloud environment.

Based on how the sensitive data is used and how frequently it will be accessed, the application must be clearly defined and, if possible, documented as part of a data protection policy. For example, frequently used sensitive data is best stored on a high-speed medium, such as an HDD or SSD. If the storage media are in a data center, they are much easier to monitor for security and unauthorized access than if the storage media are in a cloud environment. Location of the data. User requirements and internal policies for sensitive data may determine where the storage media is physically located. Frequent access may suggest an on-site storage location versus a remote-based cloud. Infrequent access to sensitive data is better suited to tape storage, especially if the tapes are stored in a secure, environmentally friendly location. If sensitive data is stored in a cloud storage service, it is the user's responsibility to ensure that the data is protected from unauthorized access and possible compromise, such as through hacking. The cloud vendor may offer its own data protection measures, but the user has the ultimate responsibility for protecting the data. Check with cloud storage vendors on how they securely store data in the cloud. In some cases, it may be necessary to establish sensitive data storage parameters based on complying with GDPR or other data protection standards and metrics.