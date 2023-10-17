7 top 5G enterprise use cases and business opportunities

Despite some early 5G obstacles, including price premiums, limited access and stalled deployments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 5G service has now hit the mainstream. All U.S. carriers offer consumer 5G and have removed price premiums. While some 5G network rollouts were delayed, carriers pushed forward because of the boost in consumers working from home.

Smartphones and mobile internet access won't be the only 5G use case. For consumers, the acceptability of 4G LTE performance, data caps and legacy devices could inhibit 5G adoption. But, at the same time, some key 5G benefits could accelerate 5G enterprise use cases.

1. Fixed wireless One of the top 5G enterprise use cases is fixed wireless -- essentially, replacing broadband internet with a wireless connection. For retail locations, multi-tenancy situations, remote locations and mobile environments, 5G improves connections between branch locations and headquarters. Also, as fixed wireless access rolls out, expect to see significant increases in the use of software-defined WAN (SD-WAN). As more companies have established their work-from-home programs, fixed 5G offers additional bandwidth and better quality of service for enterprise applications that need to cross over to cellular networks.

3. Sensor-based systems Wherever large numbers of sensors, connected devices and IoT devices have been deployed, such as manufacturing, building maintenance, agriculture or transportation, 5G enables massive amounts of telemetry and system information to be sent back to analytics and operations systems. Consider the Target data breach in 2013: The security breach of a third-party HVAC vendor compromised Target's financial data. In a 5G world, vendors can manage the sensor-based systems without relying on the host company's network. Take a look at some 5G enterprise use cases.

4. Network edge As network edge computing continues to expand, 5G can provide failover connectivity for SD-WAN and primary connectivity for applications that need to run in remote locations. With 5G's ample bandwidth, computing can happen at the network edge with connectivity back to the headquarters, expanding the network footprint. As SD-WAN and work from home push the network edge in new directions, 5G plays an important role, especially in mobile or remote applications.

5. Remote devices and augmented reality Precision control of remote devices becomes more of a reality as 5G's 99.999% availability and massive bandwidth better enable remote control of equipment. 5G enables robotic devices to handle dangerous activities, such as environmental cleanup or unexploded ordnance removal, at a distance with more safety and precision. While virtual reality may face bandwidth challenges on a 5G connection, 5G presents a significant opportunity for augmented reality, where smaller data sets and information need to be overlaid on real-time video for repair, servicing or safety applications.

6. The automotive industry Much has already been said about connected vehicles and their need for 5G based on the huge amount of telemetry they transmit. But, as the world moves closer to semiautonomous and fully autonomous vehicles, low-latency 5G is instrumental as real-time interaction and video are necessary for system-level decision-making. Much of the AI capability for these vehicles needs to be delivered via 5G because the compute happens at the data center, not in the vehicle.