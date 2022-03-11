How to write an information security policy, plus templates

In order to run a successful, secure organization, IT leaders need well-documented policies that address potential security issues and explain how these issues will be managed within the company. These policies are also fundamental to the IT audit process, as they establish controls that can be examined and validated.

Below, learn about why policies are critical for security, the common types of cybersecurity policies, how to prepare an IT security policy and the components of a security policy. Also included are two ready-to-use, customizable templates -- one for general cybersecurity and one for perimeter security -- to help guide IT teams through the policy drafting process.

Examples of security policies Security policies come in several forms, including the following: General information security policy.

Access security policy.

Authentication policy.

Password policy.

Perimeter security policy.

Cybersecurity policy.

Cloud security policy.

Incident response policy.

Patching policy.

Physical access policy.

Why companies need security policies IT policies and procedures complement each other. Policies highlight areas within security that need assistance, while procedures explain how that security area will be addressed. Discrepancies and weaknesses in policies are often brought up during audits, so it's best to prepare in advance. It's also common for users to have safety concerns about their data and systems, so it's advised to disseminate security policies to employees and clients to alleviate their concerns.

How to prepare a security policy Follow these steps when preparing a security policy: Identify the business purpose for having a specific type of IT security policy. Secure approval from senior management to develop the policy. Adapt existing security policies to maintain policy structure and format, and incorporate relevant components to address information security. Establish a project plan to develop and approve the policy. Create a team to develop the policy. Schedule management briefings during the writing cycle to ensure relevant issues are addressed. Invite internal departments to review the policy, particularly the legal team and HR. Invite the risk management team to review the policy. Distribute the draft for final review before submitting to management. Secure management approval and disseminate the policy to employees. Establish a review and change process for the policy using change management procedures. Schedule and prepare for annual audits of the policy. Sample policy templates This cybersecurity policy template and network perimeter security template identify the scope, purpose and requirements of an enterprise security policy. These templates can be modified to best fit your organization's needs.

























