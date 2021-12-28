Types of cybersecurity controls and how to place them

Cybersecurity controls are mechanisms used to prevent, detect and mitigate cyber threats and attacks. Mechanisms range from physical controls, such as security guards and surveillance cameras, to technical controls, including firewalls and multifactor authentication.

As cyber attacks on enterprises increase in frequency, security teams must continually reevaluate their security controls continuously. A unilateral approach to cybersecurity is simply outdated and ineffective. And, because it's impossible to prevent all attacks in the current threat landscape, organizations should evaluate their assets based on their importance to the company and set controls accordingly.

Adding to the challenge is that employees are unlikely to follow compliance rules if austere controls are implemented across all company assets. The severity of a control should directly reflect the asset and threat landscape. The consequences of a hacker exposing thousands of customers' personal data via a cloud database, for example, may be far greater than if one employee's laptop is compromised.

"There are many different ways to apply controls based on the nature of what you're trying to protect," said Joseph MacMillan, author of Infosec Strategies and Best Practices and cybersecurity global black belt at Microsoft. "What is the nature of the threat you're trying to protect against? Is it a malicious actor? Or is it a storm?"

The following excerpt from Chapter 2, "Protecting the Security of Assets," of Infosec Strategies and Best Practices explores the different types of cybersecurity controls, including the varying classes of controls, such as physical or technical, as well as the order in which to implement them.