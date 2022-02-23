Crosswalk cloud compliance to ensure consistency

Say "compliance" in a group of security practitioners, and you'll probably hear a lot of groans and complaints about "idiots with checklists" or "compliance isn't security."

As much as some might want to eliminate audits entirely and transition to a risk management framework (RMF)-only and checklist-free world, here's the reality: Mandates and regulations exist, and the only way to prove to auditors and regulators that your organization is meeting these mandates is to provide evidence that the requisite controls and policies are in place.

Spanning a variety of environments Today, those controls and policies -- among them risk-driven cloud compliance -- must span multiple environments. As a result, reporting activities have to be carefully coordinated -- a challenging task. The great news is that security practitioners can improve outcomes for both security and compliance by using a framework that combines risk management and policy. The strategy can be crosswalked through all parts of an organization's digital real estate -- from work-from-home endpoints to on-premises systems. Risk-driven compliance relies on RMFs to enable organizations to make customized decisions. A checklist might ask for a specific control -- such as scanning for vulnerabilities every quarter -- while a risk-driven approach, by contrast, concentrates on setting a risk target that is expressed via policy. With policy in place, an organization can select the best process and control to meet the objective. For some companies, quarterly scans might not be enough. In those cases, based on their risk analyses, these organizations might call for more frequent or even continuous scanning.

Merging disparate demands Now comes the tricky part. When assessors come to certify an organization meets standards -- say, System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2), HIPAA, PCI DSS or whichever regulation the organization is required to meet -- they invariably ask for evidence that a given policy is being implemented. When they do, the organization needs to justify its control decisions, particularly if they do not align perfectly with the regulatory standard being measured against. Consider pre-engagement vetting and security review. Due to the increased focus on supply chain security, many businesses want their partners to prove their security policies are satisfactory. For some, a SOC 2 certification is enough proof. But others might want a Standardized Information Gathering (SIG) questionnaire -- one that clearly states the organization's policies -- to be completed. This can create a time burden on the teams required to provide input to -- or manage/oversee -- the response. It also can lead to a policy mismatch when one team adjusts wording in the response to better meet the needs of the requestor. The end result? In practice, combining a risk-driven approach with an RMF can become a messy jumble of inconsistent policies across a series of assessments, SIG responses and internal tracking mechanisms, including risk registers; governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) systems; and spreadsheets.