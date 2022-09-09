Sample CompTIA CASP+ practice questions with answers

The CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner is a high-level technical certification for IT professionals pursuing careers as security architects, security engineers, technical lead analysts and more.

The exam has no formal prerequisites. However, it is recommended for professionals with at least 10 years of IT experience, including five years of technical security experience, who have already completed CompTIA's Security+ and Cybersecurity Analyst+.

The exam covers four domains:

security architecture (29%) security operations (30%) security engineering and cryptography (26%) governance, risk and compliance (15%)

Candidates have two hours and 45 minutes to answer a maximum of 90 multiple-choice and performance-based questions. The exam is scored on a pass/fail scale; there is no set percentage for a passing score.

The certification is valid for three years. Holders can renew their certification by completing a CompTIA CertMaster CE course -- a self-paced e-learning course that covers content from the latest versions of the exams.

Whether you're preparing to take the exam for the first time or renewing your certification, test your knowledge by answering these CASP+ practice questions from Chapter 8, "Managing the Impact of Emerging Technologies on Enterprise Security and Privacy," of Troy McMillan's CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+) CAS-004 Cert Guide, published by Pearson.