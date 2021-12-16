WLAN security: Best practices for wireless network security

For many businesses, wired Ethernet is no longer supreme. Instead, Wi-Fi has become the go-to network access technology for users and endpoints. Wireless LANs, or WLANs, offer many advantages over their wired alternatives. They are reliable, flexible and can reduce cost of ownership. WLANs offer easy installation, the ability to move and not be tied to a physical location, and scalability.

With the advantages, however, comes a major disadvantage: security. Wi-Fi's borderless nature -- in combination with a confusing array of legacy and modern authentication, access control and encryption techniques -- makes WLAN security an overwhelming challenge.

WLAN security is a complex topic, so let's break it down in steps. First, we discuss some common WLAN threats enterprises face when the correct security policy isn't in place. Then, we examine the evolutionary history of WLAN security and the techniques today's security engineers consider to be the best. Finally, we detail some WLAN best practice security guidelines.

WLAN threats and vulnerabilities WLAN cybersecurity threats can lead to data loss, malware infections, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and other detrimental scenarios. There are many threats and vulnerabilities to be aware of, including the following: IP spoofing. If a bad actor can successfully connect to the corporate WLAN, tools can be used to impersonate -- or spoof -- trusted devices by changing the source IP address in the packet header. In turn, receiving devices may unknowingly accept the spoofed packets. DDoS botnets and man-in-the-middle attacks are among the most common tactics employed with IP spoofing.

DNS cache spoofing/poisoning. DNS spoofing is the act of placing an unauthorized device on the WLAN to spoof the DNS server that other connected clients use. In turn, users and devices that attempt to access a trusted remote resource, such as a website, are redirected by the spoofed DNS server to a malicious one.

Rogue/evil twin access points (APs). These occur when bad actors deploy a wireless AP that uses the same or similar-looking service set identifier (SSID). Unsuspecting users connect to the rogue device, where traffic can then be captured and monitored, or are even redirected to malicious destinations. An evil twin AP mimics a corporate SSID as it attempts to have company devices connect to it instead of the legitimate AP.

War driving. When WLAN signals propagate outside company walls and into public spaces, war drivers search for open or exploitable WLANs to use for free internet access -- called piggybacking -- or for more nefarious reasons, such as attempting to find and steal sensitive corporate data.

How WLAN security has evolved over time Early iterations of Wi-Fi focused more on connectivity, as opposed to security. As a result, WLAN security protocols were designed to provide secure access. WEP The Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP) standard, introduced in the late 1990s, was the first attempt to keep hackers from accessing wireless traffic, but it was fatally flawed. WEP relied solely on pre-shared keys (PSKs) to authenticate devices. PSKs were not changed frequently enough, however, and hackers found they could use simple tools to crack the statically encrypted key in just a few minutes. WEP is now considered to be woefully insecure and should be removed from corporate use. WPA In 2003, a new standard, Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA), was standardized. It offered a more secure encryption mechanism. The initial WPA uses a stronger, per-packet key encryption foundation, dubbed Temporal Key Integrity Protocol. WPA2, released in 2004, made configuration management easier and added Advanced Encryption Standard for stronger security protection. WPA3, introduced in 2018, uses even stronger encryption mechanisms. Because it's a relatively new standard, however, many legacy devices can't support WPA3. As a result, organizations today commonly deploy a combination of the three WPA protocols to protect their corporate WLANs. WPA is commonly configured using one of two different authentication key distribution methods: WPA-Personal, also known as WPA-PSK, is based on a shared password that users employ to gain network access. Because this authentication technique is shared, it's considered less secure than WPA-Enterprise. WPA-Enterprise, also known as WPA-Extensible Authentication Protocol (WPA-EAP), uses 802.1x Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service to connect to a user database containing individual usernames and passwords. With WPA-EAP, each user must enter a valid username and associated password before gaining access to the WLAN. This method is considered secure because no passwords are shared between users and devices.