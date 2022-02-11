What is Counter Mode with Cipher Block Chaining Message Authentication Code Protocol (CCMP)?

Counter Mode with Cipher Block Chaining Message Authentication Code Protocol (CCMP) is an encryption protocol based on the U.S. federal government's Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) algorithm and uses the Counter Mode with CBC-MAC (CCM) mode of operation.

CCMP replaces Rivest Cipher 4 used in Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP) and Temporal Key Integrity Protocol (TKIP). It was introduced with the Wi-Fi Protected Access 2 (WPA2) wireless security standard.

CCMP forms part of the 802.11i standard for wireless local area networks (WLANs). It implements amended standards to the original 802.11 standard. This protocol was developed by the 802.11i task group in response to the growth of WLAN and the need for more secure encryption protocols. CCMP was developed to address the vulnerabilities of the existing WEP protocol.

CCMP uses the AES cipher to encrypt sensitive data. It employs 128-bit keys and a 48-bit initialization vector (IV), also known as a CCM nonce block, to detect replays and minimize vulnerability to replay attacks.

The two main components of CCMP are Counter Mode and CBC-MAC. The Counter Mode component provides data privacy, while CBC-MAC provides data integrity and authentication. CCM is a generic authenticated encryption block cipher mode, meaning it can be used with any block-oriented encryption algorithm.