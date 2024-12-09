What is cipher block chaining (CBC)?

Cipher block chaining (CBC) is a mode of operation for a block cipher -- one in which a sequence of bits are encrypted as a single unit, or block, with a cipher key applied to the entire block. Cipher block chaining uses an initialization vector (IV) of a certain length. By using this with a single encryption key, organizations and individuals can safely encrypt and decrypt large amounts of plaintext.

CBC is a specific operational mode in encryption. In this mode, each plaintext block is exclusive-OR'd or XORed (numerically combined) with the previous ciphertext block and then encrypted. An XOR is a coding mechanism or binary function used to combine different inputs. In CBC, XOR facilitates the combination of plaintext blocks and encryption keys. The process repeats until all plaintext blocks are successfully turned into ciphertext blocks.

One of CBC's key characteristics is its use of a chaining process that causes the decryption of a block of ciphertext to depend on all the preceding ciphertext blocks. As a result, the entire validity of all preceding blocks is contained in the previous, adjacent ciphertext block. A single bit error in a ciphertext block affects the decryption of all subsequent blocks. Rearrangement of the order of the ciphertext blocks, for example, can cause the decryption process to become corrupted.

CBC's popularity stems from its simplicity and ease of implementation. There's a popular misconception, however, that CBC provides authenticity in encryption. This is not true, even though multiple blocks of plaintext get altered in a nontrivial manner when just a single bit of ciphertext is altered.

How does cipher block chaining work? CBC is used to encrypt and decrypt large plaintext inputs by creating a cryptographic "chain" in which each ciphertext block is dependent on the last block. The use of the XOR binary function means that two bits are compared and the output altered with a third bit before the encryption key is applied. Also, the plaintext is divided into blocks, with the algorithm specifying the block size. The first step to initiate a cipher block chain is to XOR the first of many plaintext blocks with an IV. A unique, fixed-length conversion function, the IV is used to create a random or pseudorandom output. It is the same size (length) as the cipher block and need not be secret. This XOR output is then encrypted using a cipher key to produce a ciphertext block, an encrypted text format that can be decrypted with the correct key. After the first plaintext block is transformed into a ciphertext block, the subsequent plaintext block must be encrypted using a similar process. The only difference in these subsequent steps is that the ciphertext block replaces the IV as one of the XOR inputs. In other words, the encryption of the plaintext block after the first one is dependent on the encryption of the first plaintext block. With each plaintext block encryption, the adjacent ciphertext block must be used -- like a chain (hence the term "block chaining"). The second ciphertext block is produced by XORing the first ciphertext block with the second plaintext block and using the same encryption key. This process repeats until there is no more plaintext left to encrypt. The CBC decryption process works in a similar but distinct way. In contrast to similar decryption methods, the process does not start with the final ciphertext block. It can all happen simultaneously because all inputs are present. Inverting the CBC procedure requires reversing the encryption process by first feeding the first ciphertext block through the decryption process. This involves using the same encryption key as before but on the ciphertext block. The product of this interaction is then XORed with the original IV to extract the original plaintext block. Decrypting the second ciphertext block is different from decrypting the first one because an IV cannot be used. After combining the second ciphertext block with the cipher key, the output is XORed with the first ciphertext block to produce the second plaintext block. The previous ciphertext block replaces the IV during decryption. This is how the second ciphertext block was originally created; the second plaintext block and the first ciphertext block were XORed together. The process is complete once all ciphertexts have been successfully decrypted into plaintext. Identical ciphertext blocks can only be produced if the same plaintext block is encrypted using the same key, IV and ciphertext block order. Ideally, the IV should be different for any two messages encrypted with the same key. Patterns like this can make it that much easier for malicious hackers or cybercriminals to decrypt a series of responses because the decryption is more predictable. Though the IV doesn't need to be a secret, some applications, such as security consultancy, might find this desirable.

Electronic codebook vs. cipher block chaining Both ECB and CBC are types of "block ciphers." These are encryption algorithms that take in a plaintext input of fixed bit size and produce a ciphertext of certain bit size for a given secret key. In both cipher types, the algorithm specifies the block size the plaintext will be divided into. A key difference between the two ciphers is that CBC involves the use of an IV that is used for the first encryption. The use of the IV in CBC ensures that the first encrypted data block is random. It also destroys patterns in the resulting ciphertext and prevents identical plaintexts from encrypting to the same ciphertext. EBC does not use IV; rather the data is encrypted directly with the cipher. This is why patterns always exist in EBC, resulting in identical plaintext blocks always encrypting into identical ciphertext blocks. This quality of a direct relationship between plaintext and ciphertext makes EBC more prone to cryptanalysis. It also creates a potential for information leakage if the same plaintext block is encrypted more than once. This is why ECB cannot achieve privacy. ECB offers one advantage over CBC: non-propagation of errors. With ECB, an error in a ciphertext block will only affect the decryption of that block. Subsequent blocks are not affected. Subsequent blocks are affected in CBC when an error occurs in a ciphertext block. ECB is a faster encryption mode than CBC. It also supports parallel encryption of blocks. Parallel encryption is impossible with CBC since the encryption of every block requires a previous cipher (a serialization problem). Despite this drawback, CBC provides a more secure encryption mechanism than EBC, particularly for longer messages.