CBRS vs. Wi-Fi: What's the difference?

Private radio service has long required the use of leased spectrum. But, early in 2020, the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, authorized a new service that made spectrum more broadly available. The service -- Citizens Broadband Radio Service, or CBRS -- would help make new applications possible at an affordable cost.

Since 2015, the U.S. National Telecommunications and Information Administration, commercial radio users, systems integrators (SIs) and the U.S. military have been developing a method for sharing frequencies. The result, which the FCC eventually accepted, was a plan that would share frequencies, specifications for equipment certification and standards for installation training.

CBRS channels CBRS, also known as Band 48 CBRS, uses channels in the 3550 MHz to 3700 MHz -- or 3.55 GHz to 3.70 GHz -- band. The use of these CBRS channels is limited to specific locations. Because the military uses some of these frequencies in certain sites, those frequencies needed to continue to be available to them. As a result, the FCC defined the following three user tiers for CBRS channels. Tier 1. Incumbent Access This tier includes existing users, such as the U.S. Navy, that have priority access to the entire 150 MHz band. However, these incumbents don't always use the entire band at every location. Tier 2. Priority Access Tier 2 includes users who entered an auction to purchase a Priority Access License. The 10-year renewable license grants users access to a 10 MHz channel within a specified geographical location. Users can include ISPs or enterprises that purchase licenses during auctions. Tier 3. General Authorized Access The final tier comprises General Authorized Access (GAA) licensees who can obtain licenses at no charge. They receive dynamic spectrum access to 100 MHz of bandwidth. Frequency is allocated for use within a geographical area to avoid interference with higher-tier users. Explore the three license tiers in the CBRS band.

Spectrum Access System verification Before a CBRS system can be used, a Spectrum Access System (SAS) must verify its frequency allocation and location. The FCC certifies certain commercial enterprises to operate SAS as a cloud-based system to administer the service. SAS verifies that the new system will not interfere with any current frequencies operating in the area. Equipment vendors and SIs have joined to form the OnGo Alliance, formerly the CBRS Alliance. This organization promotes the use of CBRS, maintains test labs and certifies each piece of equipment permitted for use in a CBRS installation.

Compare CBRS and Wi-Fi The availability of GAA licenses has opened a wide variety of applications key to the growth of CBRS. As CBRS becomes more popular, it is often compared with Wi-Fi. While some people predict that CBRS will eliminate the use of Wi-Fi, each has applications where it is most suitable. Below are some areas where CBRS and Wi-Fi differ. Coverage area A CBRS signal can cover several miles, depending on antenna design, and isn't limited to line of sight. Wi-Fi signals have a shorter range and can be inhibited by walls, shelving and signal interference, among other barriers. It's possible to install Wi-Fi to provide coverage for an airport, warehouse complex or extended IoT network, but CBRS represents the better choice for most wide area installations. Ongoing costs CBRS does not have an ongoing cost. Once organizations purchase and install equipment, they have no additional cost for leased bandwidth. Wi-Fi equipment is less expensive than an initial CBRS installation, but Wi-Fi also requires an ongoing monthly fee for bandwidth. Enterprises may also need to install more access points as they expand coverage or upgrade existing APs. Licensing and spectrum Wi-Fi uses unlicensed spectrum within the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency range. CBRS uses shared spectrum within 3.55 GHz and 3.70 GHz, a band that falls within Wi-Fi's range. As noted above, CBRS spectrum is separated into three tiers that each require specific licenses.