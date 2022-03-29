Best practices for enterprise CBRS deployment

Citizens Broadband Radio Service is one of the latest revolutionaries in the cellular world.

Named by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), CBRS is the band of spectrum from 3.55 GHz to 3.7 GHz. The idea behind CBRS is to enable shared access to spectrum so more users can implement private cellular networks at a low cost.

While the U.S. has allotted the 3.55 GHz-3.7 GHz band for CBRS, other countries use different frequencies for shared access. For example, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute has implemented licensed shared access using the 2.3 GHz-2.4 GHz band.

How to obtain CBRS spectrum One of the primary drivers of enterprise interest in CBRS is the level of performance and reliability that comes at a relatively low cost, said Andrew Froehlich, founder and principal analyst at InfraMomentum, during a recent webinar on CBRS deployment. "The reason we're talking about private cellular is largely due to the fact that LTE and 5G have closed the performance gap compared to Wi-Fi," Froehlich said. "The other reason is we have the ability to tap into CBRS spectrum that doesn't require an expensive license to operate." The CBRS band is sectioned into three tiers of shared access. Those tiers are the following: Incumbent Access Priority Access General Authorized Access (GAA) CBRS spectrum is sliced into three tiers: Incumbent Access, Priority Access and General Authorized Access. Incumbent Access is reserved for the U.S. Navy and fixed satellite service stations, which receive priority and interference protection from the other tiers. In 2020, the FCC held auctions in which ISPs and organizations could bid on Priority Access Licenses (PALs) for 10 MHz blocks of spectrum in different counties, which received an allocated number of bidding units based on population size. Interested bidders made an upfront payment estimated at $0.01 per MHz of population covered, according to the FCC. The Aug. 2020 auction raised $4,543,232,339 in net bids, with a total of 228 bidders receiving 20,625 PALs, according to a public notice from the FCC. The final GAA tier offers free licenses to any user. But how do enterprises obtain spectrum within the GAA tier? Conduct spectrum availability analysis Enterprises looking to deploy a private cellular network using CBRS should first determine what spectrum is available in their geographic area, said Marc Brumfield, mobility practice architect at Insight Enterprises, an IT services company based in Tempe, Ariz. To do this, teams can conduct a spectrum availability analysis that shows CBRS heatmaps, incumbent activity and other stats. Verify with Spectrum Access System Within the GAA tier, spectrum is unlicensed but managed, compared with the "Wild West" of Wi-Fi in which clients fight for spectrum, Froehlich said. So, while anybody can use the GAA tier for private cellular, they must first obtain verification to use a particular frequency. CBRS is managed by a cloud-based service called Spectrum Access System (SAS), which acts as a centralized repository for all CBRS device operators. SAS tracks the location of every access point (AP) or base station using CBRS in specific areas. When somebody installs a new AP, the device checks with the SAS repository and asks for a grant to use a specific channel. This verification helps avoid neighbor interference. "A lot of Wi-Fi deployments have serious interference because it is the Wild West," Froehlich said. "But CBRS has the ability to have some control over which frequencies can be used in any given location, which helps reduce the risk of interference."

CBRS deployment best practices Once teams check spectrum availability, they can proceed to get their devices online. Brumfield advised teams to start simple and add layers of complexity as they see good results. Device mounting Teams can mount cellular APs in similar locations to traditional Wi-Fi APs. For outdoor environments, however, Brumfield said it's important to keep in mind how the APs will reach local power and where to install the antennas. "Go to the location to see what the environment looks like, and start documenting," Brumfield said. This documentation helps provide insights to cabling teams about what will be involved during installation. Enterprises can also overlay a private cellular network on top of a Wi-Fi network, but teams should ensure they leave 1 meter of separation between cellular and Wi-Fi APs, said Brian White, director of systems engineering at Celona Inc., a private cellular vendor. Installation Anybody can install a CBRS device, but a certified professional installer must register the device within SAS in order to bring it online, Brumfield said. Cabling In indoor environments, private cellular networks use Cat6 cables plugged into usual switches. Power requirements Private cellular has the same power requirements as a regular Wi-Fi network. It can use Power over Ethernet switches, for example. Coverage Private cellular with CBRS offers better coverage than Wi-Fi networks, requiring fewer radios and APs. The [CBRS] spectrum definitely covers larger areas than traditional Wi-Fi. Marc BrumfieldMobility practice architect, Insight Enterprises "If you're going for coverage, you're going to have fewer indoor radios covering an area compared to Wi-Fi," Brumfield said. "The [CBRS] spectrum definitely covers larger areas than traditional Wi-Fi." White said he tends to shy away from considering how much coverage a device offers per square foot because environments can have different interference and propagation factors. Instead, he tends to stick to a ratio of one cellular AP for every four or five Wi-Fi APs. "That ratio tends to hold, no matter what kind of deployment you're talking about," he said. Compatible devices As teams assess what kind of devices they want to put on the private cellular network, they should look for devices labeled as Band 48, or B48, which is another name for CBRS. Most devices in client environments, starting from iPhone 11 and Samsung S20 models, already support Band 48, Brumfield said. For devices that don't support Band 48, teams can also use USB dongles, cellular gateways and adapters to onboard devices to the private cellular network.