Cerebras is taking on large technology companies and famous startups.

The AI hardware/software vendor on Tuesday released seven open source GPT-trained large language models (LLMs) aimed at both the research community and for-profit enterprises.

Cerebras' researchers trained the LLMs on 16 CS-2 systems in the Cerebras Andromeda supercluster. The models range in size from 111 million to 13 billion parameters.

Cerebras released all seven models, training methodology and training weights to researchers under the Apache 2.0 license. The models are now available on Cerebras Model Zoo, Hugging Face and GitHub.

Open vs. closed Cerebras' release of the powerful LLMs comes as tech giants such as Google with Bard and Meta with Llama -- and even upstart AI vendor OpenAI and its GPT-4 system -- have opted not to make their LLMs open source. A lot of companies used to do a lot of open stuff, and once there was a big pile of money on the table, they stopped doing it. Karl FreundFounder and analyst, Cambrian AI "A lot of companies used to do a lot of open stuff, and once there was a big pile of money on the table, they stopped doing it," Cambrian AI founder and analyst Karl Freund said. For example, Google has been silent on interactive AI chatbot Bard's training data set and parameters because Bard is closed. "The industry wants this stuff open. By publishing these seven models and making them all open ... I suspect that the engineering community will appreciate that," Freund said. Meanwhile, some might argue that part of the reason the tech giants have not made their LLMs open source is because of privacy considerations and to mitigate some of the risks, such as misinformation, racism and other problems, that come with training LLMs. But Cerebras co-founder and CEO Andrew Feldman believes those arguments are contradictory, especially since many vendors also make the LLMs available to the research community. "The most credible answer is these are strategic assets for their company, and they don't wish to share," Feldman said. Cerebras is not the first vendor to produce open source LLMs. Bloom is an open source LLM developed by research company Hugging Face and French research agencies Genci and the Institute for Development and Resources in Intensive Scientific Computing, the organizations behind supercomputer Jean Zay. "The AI community is built on top of each other's work since the beginning," Feldman said. "People don't want it closed. There could be an element of truth of security and safety, but I think it's much more self-serving than that." While Cerebras' open models won't change the industry immediately, they ought to provide more opportunities to enterprises, said Dylan Patel, an analyst at SemiAnalysis. "They are showing that it's possible and cheap to train your own models and fine-tune your own models," Patel said. "It does somewhat change the equation of training and inference cost of an enterprise that wants to run and train their own models without being attached to a tech giant." Cerebras released seven GPT large language models and also introduced its research on the scaling law for compute-optimal training.