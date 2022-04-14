How Cerebras CS-2 update stands up to competitors' offerings

AI hardware and software vendor Cerebras Systems released an updated version of its platform that includes integrated support for the open source TensorFlow and PyTorch machine learning frameworks.

TensorFlow was developed by Google to run machine learning workloads. PyTorch is used for deep learning research.

Giving customers a choice Before the recent update, Cerebras provided only basic support for PyTorch. The Cerebras CS-2 platform with integrated TensorFlow and PyTorch support is designed to give Cerebras’ customers the choice of using whichever machine learning framework they want to work with, the vendor said. Along with these two options, customers can use Cerebras’ CSoft software stack to develop machine learning models quickly, with access to a large number of AI-optimized cores and 40GBof in-chip memory, according to Cerebras. The added support for PyTorch and TensorFlow -- revealed on April 13 -- is an important update for Cerebras and is in line with what the competition is doing, said Alex Norton, a high-performance computing analyst at Hyperion Research. "For any emergent technology platform like Cerebras, or companies like SambaNova, Graphcore, or others, the software implementation and ease of use is critical to exploiting the capabilities of the new technology," Norton said. These vendors should follow Nvidia in developing a strong software ecosystem for accelerator technology, he said. "Any new hardware company must have a strong and easy to use software stack that encompasses the needs of the users from an application perspective," Norton added.

The competition CS-2 enables customers to train models with billions of parameters with its weight streaming technology, Cerebras said. The 2015 startup’s CS-2 offering is adequate but faces stiff competition, said Andy Thurai, a Constellation Research analyst. While CS-2 can train models with billions of parameters due to the vendor’s custom AI chip, that doesn’t compare to GPT-3 models from nonprofit research firm OpenAI, which boast pre-trained models with 175 billion parameters, Thurai said. GPT-3 models can be fine-tuned with custom data for natural language tasks, making giant model training fast, easy and relatively cheap, Thurai noted. Another competitor is Nvidia’s NeMo, which can train language models with trillions of parameters. “While this may be a decent [offering] for enterprises looking for alternatives, the competition against Azure and Nvidia makes this somewhat lukewarm,” said Thurai. Cerebras also competes with high-performance computing (HPC) vendors with similar offerings on the cloud such as Intel and Dell.