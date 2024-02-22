Stability AI adopts new architecture in Stable Diffusion 3

Image-generating vendor Stability AI on Thursday introduced the latest version of its text-to-image model Stable Diffusion 3, touting it as more able to easily and accurately classify images and better represent text.

Available as an early preview, Stable Diffusion 3 is a suite of models that range from 800 million to 8 billion parameters.

It combines a diffusion transformer architecture and flow matching, the AI image vendor said.

Stable Diffusion 3 comes two weeks after Stability AI introduced Stability Cascade, a text-to-image model that uses the Würstchen diffusion model architecture.

The architecture allows for hierarchical compression of images, the vendor said.

Significance of a new architecture While the generative AI vendor is taking a different approach with Stable Diffusion 3, the new diffusion transformer architecture addresses concerns about the previous version of its technology. The diffusion transformer architecture helps the model use compute power more efficiently when it is being trained, said Futurum Research analyst Keith Kirkpatrick. Flow matching enables the model to be trained on a probability path. For example, if someone asks the model to generate an image of a car, the model can easily classify the various aspects of the car and compartmentalize it. The image-generating vendor has also improved the way text appears within the image generated as well as the spelling. The new architecture helps the models address a problem with image-generating models, according to Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran. “One of the challenges that I think we've seen with these image integration models is they are great at creating photorealistic images, but they're not we're not very good at representing text within those images,” Chandrasekaran said. “They're trying to create a more seamless image generation with like texture and language representation in those images.” The different sizes of Stable Diffusion 3 provide choices for developers considering various tradeoffs between accuracy, performance and cost for different applications. The 8 billion parameter size also makes Stable Diffusion's offerings comparable to those of bigger competitors like Adobe, Kirkpatrick said. “That's going to allow for the creation of complex models and complex scenes,” he said. “In that aspect, it’s very similar to the Adobes of the world.”