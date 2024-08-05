AI inference startup Groq raises $640M

AI inference vendor Groq revealed on Monday that it raised $640 million in a series D funding round, bringing its valuation to $2.8 billion.

The funding round was led by BlackRock Private Equity Partners, with a contribution from Neuberger Berman and .

The Groq funding development emerges amid a market dominated by AI hardware and software giant Nvidia Systems.

Challenging Nvidia However, the notably large chunk of capital Groq has raised appears to be a vote of confidence for the AI inference vendor, said Mark Beccue, an analyst with TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group. "We haven't seen that kind of money from a chip company lately," Beccue said. Groq was founded in 2016 by former Google engineer Jonathan Ross. Ross designed and implemented the core foundation of Google's tensor processing unit chip (TPU). As a vendor, Groq develops a language processing unit and sells it as a service. The startup plans to deploy over 108,000 LPUs by the end of first quarter 2025. Despite having an architecture similar to Google’s TPUs and targeting the inference market, it might be an exaggeration to say that Groq is going head-to-head against Nvidia, said Chirag Dekate, a Gartner analyst. "Nvidia has deep entrenchment," Dekate said. "Everything from silicon through software systems." However, there is a supply shortage in the AI inference market for graphics processing units (GPUs) that is creating opportunities for Nvidia's competitors and other startups like Groq. "The invest community is sensing that there's a supply-demand imbalance around immediate GPUs and the market is rewarding any alternative that can help plug even part of the gap," Dekate said. The $640 million Series D round for Groq is a fraction of the revenue that Nvidia makes in a quarter and so the fund raise is, in some ways, a hedge play by investors, he added. Moreover, many enterprise AI customers are likely not going to turn to specialized providers if they have already invested millions into their existing cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft and Google, Dekate continued. "An episodic utilization of inferencing may make sense, but I don't think this would be a strategic play for enterprise entities," he said. "This is more for model innovators that can access a lot of these resources at low cost."

A push for Nvidia However, Groq can be the push Nvidia needs to be challenged, Futurum Group analyst Olivier Blanchard said. "One of the dangers of having extremely dominant companies in a particular industry like this, is that if they're not really challenged a whole lot, you might end up with a very linear innovation, very predictable innovation track," Blanchard said. That kind of evenly paced innovation track means carries positives including being easily understood and providing the opportunity for budgeting product roadmap. On the other hand, a predictable innovation track also could result in a longer time to get good products to market. "If nobody's really challenging Nvidia, or any company, but Nvidia in this case, to really innovate as fast as it can, it's going to innovate comfortably, as opposed to pushing its own limits," Blanchard said. Groq may not challenge Nvidia immediately, but it might spark the much bigger vendor to push ahead more to keep its top spot, he added. More AI companies in the market also tends to diversify the supply chain leading to more capacity, Blanchard added.