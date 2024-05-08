Microsoft touts expansion of Secure Future Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO -- After a series of troubling incidents and mounting criticisms, Microsoft this week affirmed its commitment to improving cybersecurity following the recent expansion of the company's Secure Future Initiative.

The Secure Future Initiative (SFI), which Microsoft announced last November, is a broad corporate strategy to address issues with software development and vulnerability mitigation. In January, however, Microsoft disclosed a data breach it suffered at the hands of a Russian state-affiliated threat actor tracked as Midnight Blizzard.

The adversary used a password spray attack to compromise a legacy nonproduction test tenant account and accessed several Microsoft corporate email accounts, including those belonging to senior leadership. Moreover, Microsoft revealed that the initial test tenant account did not have multifactor authentication enabled.

Another challenge came in the form of a Cyber Safety Review Board (CRSB) report released last week. The report details the results of an investigation regarding a breach of Microsoft and customers -- including U.S. government agencies -- disclosed in July 2023, involving Chinese state-sponsored actor Storm-0558. The CSRB report slammed Microsoft over the breach, saying it was caused by a cascade of errors on the tech giant's part and that its security culture was "inadequate and requires an overhaul."

The expansion to the Secure Future Initiative appears to be a response to these criticisms and others leveled against the company in recent years.

The expansion was announced via a blog post Friday by Microsoft Security executive vice president Charlie Bell, in which he made one point clear: Improving cybersecurity is "job No. 1 for us." In fact, Bell said, executive compensation for Microsoft's leadership team will be tied to the company's progress in achieving the SFI goals.

"Microsoft plays a central role in the world's digital ecosystem, and this comes with a critical responsibility to earn and maintain trust. We must and will do more," he wrote. "We are making security our top priority at Microsoft, above all else -- over all other features. We're expanding the scope of SFI, and integrating the recent recommendations from the CSRB as well as our learnings from Midnight Blizzard to ensure that our cybersecurity approach remains robust and adaptive to the evolving threat landscape."

The new-and-improved SFI includes three key principles: secure by design, secure by default and secure operations. For secure by design, Bell wrote that security will be prioritized first and foremost when designing any product or service. For secure by default, Bell said security protections "are enabled and enforced by default, require no extra effort, and are not optional." And secure operations refers to the constant improvement of security controls and monitoring to "meet current and future threats."

Alongside the principles are six pillars of security to be prioritized: protecting identity and secrets; protecting tenants and isolating production systems; protecting networks; protecting engineering systems; monitoring and detecting threats; and accelerating response and remediation.

The last point is notable because it includes commitments to reduce mitigation times for high-severity cloud security vulnerabilities, accelerate response, increase transparency of cloud vulnerabilities and improve transparency by prioritizing "the accuracy, effectiveness, transparency, and velocity of public messaging and customer engagement." These three points address some of the most prominent criticisms against Microsoft in recent years, especially those stemming from the Storm-0558 breach and the CSRB report.

On the whole, Bell said, these goals represent Microsoft's learnings from the Midnight Blizzard breach as well as all recommendations from the CSRB report.

"Ultimately, Microsoft runs on trust and this trust must be earned and maintained," Bell wrote. "As a global provider of software, infrastructure, and cloud services, we feel a deep responsibility to do our part to keep the world safe and secure. Our promise is to continually improve and adapt to the evolving needs of cybersecurity. This is job number one for us."