A digital identity is the collection of data about an individual, organization or electronic device that exists online.

Components of a digital identity

The components of a digital identity include unique identifiers and usage patterns that can be used to recognize individuals or their devices across the digital ecosystem.

Identifiers and authentication

Digital identities are often tied to digital identifiers, such as usernames, passwords or device IDs like Internet Protocol addresses. These identifiers are key components in digital authentication processes, determining how individuals or devices are recognized and verified across the internet.

Data points and attributes

Digital identities encompass a wide array of data points that might include, but are not limited to, the following:

Username and password combinations.

Purchasing behaviors or transaction histories.

Birth dates.

Social security numbers.

Online search activities and electronic transactions.

Medical history.

These elements contribute to the formation of a digital identity by providing a detailed profile of an individual's or entity's online interactions and behaviors.

Additionally, digital identities are extensively used by website owners and advertisers to track users and tailor content delivery accordingly. By analyzing a user's digital footprint, companies can serve targeted advertisements and content that align with the user's preferences and behaviors.