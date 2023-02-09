What is a digital footprint? A digital footprint -- sometimes called a digital shadow -- is the body of data that an individual creates through their actions online. Almost every online activity leaves some form of digital trace. A digital footprint is relatively permanent, and once the data is public -- or even semipublic, as may be the case with social media -- the owner has little control over how it is used by others. For that reason, a major focus of digital footprint management is caution about online activities to control the data that can be gathered in the first place.

What are the consequences of a digital footprint? Digital footprints are visible to a variety of entities, including the following: data brokers

advertisers

phone carriers

internet providers

employers

cybercriminals

hackers

peers

co-workers A digital footprint helps people online identify the person that it belongs to. There are several effects of having a visible online identity, including the following: Access control. Providing information online lets users gain access to different applications and services. For example, people can use their email address, name and other information about them to create social media accounts, log in to a banking application or subscribe to an online publication.

auditing the assets contained in internet-facing infrastructure; and

performing standard security processes, such as vulnerability testing and patch management. Dumpster diving online might entail scouring old or unused social accounts for information about a person.

Types of digital footprint Digital footprints are broken down into two types: Active digital footprints consist of data a user leaves intentionally. The user is also aware of the digital trace they leave behind because they have deliberately submitted information. An example of this would be a social media post or phone call. In both cases, they leave a digital history that they are aware of. Passive digital footprints are composed of data a user leaves behind unintentionally on the internet. Website visits and actions, searches and online purchases are among the online activities that add passive data traces to a digital footprint. Passive footprints are harder to track and manage because they can be collected without user consent. When a hacker collects data about a targeted system, it is known as footprinting.

Examples of digital footprint Virtually any data that can be associated with a person's identity can be included in their digital footprint. Examples of data that could be included in a digital footprint are the following: biometric data

geolocation data

IP addresses

Yelp reviews

passwords and login information

subscriptions

health information

fitness data

phone numbers

license plate numbers

social posts

phone calls

email addresses

usernames

passwords

search history

sensor data

payment details

credit card numbers

downloads

purchase history

cookies

images from surveillance devices Activities that can generate data that appears in a digital footprint include the following: online banking

social media

reading the news

fitness trackers

health care apps

How to reduce digital footprint Oversharing online is the easiest way to create an unmanageable digital footprint. To reduce a digital footprint to a more manageable size and protect their information, users can do the following: Check footprint online. Users can search their own names on Google or another search engine to see what comes up. Have I Been Pwned is another service that tells users if their sensitive data is public.

