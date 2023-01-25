10 best cybersecurity podcasts to check out

In today's world, cybercrime is evolving daily. According to a special report by Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime is expected to cause a staggering $10.5 trillion in annual losses by 2025. Therefore, it's more crucial than ever for both businesses and individuals to stay up to date on the latest developments in cybersecurity.

Podcasting is an excellent way of spreading cybersecurity awareness. Unlike radio or talk shows, podcasts are recorded and then published to a hosting provider so that they can be accessed on demand by subscribers via RSS feeds. This enables podcast listeners to learn niche skills on the go by simply listening via their smartphones and other devices.

Although podcasts cover many different topics, lengths, styles and formats, each podcast episode generally concentrates on a specific problem or narrative. In addition, some podcasters read from a script, while others provide ad-lib commentary.

But with so many options to choose from, finding the best cybersecurity podcasts can be overwhelming. The following list contains the 10 best cybersecurity podcasts that are worth listening to, ranging from weekly podcasts to daily roundups. These podcasts have excellent ratings, and most of them are easily accessible on streaming platforms, such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Podcasts.

Top 10 cybersecurity podcasts

1. Darknet Diaries Average episode length: 40 to 70 minutes Host: Jack Rhysider Frequency: 1 to 2 episodes per month Darknet Diaries is based on true stories from the dark web. Stories revolve around hacking, data breaches and cybercrime, and the narrative is easy to follow for both technology experts and novices alike. This podcast has received a lot of acclaim due to its investigative nature and currently has more than 200,000 listeners.

2. Security Now Average episode length: 100 minutes Hosts: Steve Gibson and Leo Laporte Frequency: Weekly Tech experts Steve Gibson and Leo Laporte keep listeners up to date on cybersecurity and the latest cyber attacks with a comedic spin. The podcast also brings in a historical perspective while dissecting and examining cybersecurity topics such as malware, data privacy, encryption and device security.

3. Smashing Security Average episode length: 54 minutes Hosts: Graham Cluley and Carole Theriault Frequency: Weekly Smashing Security is a humorous discussion about hacking, online privacy and other cybersecurity vulnerabilities. It has received more than 8 million downloads and has earned the Best Security Podcast title at the European Cybersecurity Bloggers Awards in 2018 and 2019, as well as the Most Entertaining award in 2022. Past notable guests on this podcast have included Rory Cellan-Jones, Mikko Hyppönen and Garry Kasparov.

4. CyberWire Daily Average episode length: Less than 30 minutes Host: Dave Bittner Frequency: Every weekday CyberWire Daily delivers a clear and succinct rundown of the top cyber news. Released each weekday, the podcast features conversations with a broad range of professionals from business, academia and research institutions around the globe.

5. Risky Business Average episode length: 60 minutes Hosts: Patrick Gray and Adam Boileau Frequency: Weekly Hosted by award-winning journalist Patrick Gray and principal security consultant Adam Boileau, Risky Business is geared toward information security professionals. The podcast offers news and insightful analysis on cybersecurity topics from leading industry experts. Risky Business is renowned for occasionally posting blog entries and was named Best Audio Program at the Australian IT Journalism Awards for 2011 and 2012.

6. Malicious Life Average episode length: 30 to 40 minutes Host: Ran Levi Frequency: Weekly Cybereason, a cutting-edge endpoint security organization, manages Malicious Life. The podcast recounts untold stories in the history of cybersecurity. It includes observations and analysis from ethical hackers, as well as security professionals, journalists and politicians.

7. Human Factor Security Average episode length: 49 minutes Host: Jenny Radcliffe Frequency: Every 17 days Human Factor Security is hosted by world-famous social engineer Jenny Radcliffe. She sheds light on the human element in social engineering, infosec, security and beyond. Radcliffe regularly interviews high-level security professionals from a wide variety of disciplines on this podcast.

8. Unsupervised Learning Average episode length: 10 minutes Host: Daniel Miessler Frequency: Weekly Unsupervised Learning caters to security experts and novices alike. It's a 10-minute weekly update on the most crucial and latest news on cybersecurity, technology and society. Analysis, original ideas and the best links from around the web are all included in this podcast.

9. Hacking Humans Average episode length: 30 to 40 minutes Hosts: Dave Bittner and Joe Carrigan Frequency: Weekly Hacking Humans is published by CyberWire, a prominent cybersecurity audio network that also hosts the CyberWire Daily podcast. Hacking Humans is co-hosted by Dave Bittner and Joe Carrigan. It takes a closer look at the criminal exploits, phishing tactics and social engineering frauds that are making headlines and harming businesses all around the world.

10. The Privacy, Security & OSINT Show Average episode length: 60 minutes Host: Michael Bazzell Frequency: Weekly Host Michael Bazzell, an 18-year veteran of the FBI Cyber Division, talks about the most recent developments in open source intelligence, digital security and privacy topics. He examines seemingly unconnected headlines in addition to providing a roundup of the most important news stories in cybersecurity. Click here to subscribe to TechTarget's Risk & Repeat cybersecurity podcast on Apple Podcasts.