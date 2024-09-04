Study uncovers risks of buying semaglutide online

As the popularity of GLP-1 receptor agonists, like semaglutide, skyrockets, driven by media exposure, celebrity endorsements and medical spa advertisements, a worrying trend has emerged: the rise of unregulated, no-prescription online sales. While the allure of quick and accessible solutions to weight management is tempting, a recent study published in JAMA Network Open underscores the grave risks associated with purchasing these weight loss medications outside of a healthcare professional's guidance and without a prescription.

The online semaglutide trap Semaglutide, marketed under brand names like Wegovy for weight management and Ozempic for type 2 diabetes, has gained significant traction for its effectiveness. However, its increasing demand, high costs and occasional shortages have led to a proliferation of illegal online pharmacies offering these medications without proper oversight. The study highlights that many online sources are illegal and potentially dangerous. The research, which involved purchasing and analyzing semaglutide from various online vendors, revealed alarming findings. Out of six products purchased from rogue online vendors, only three were delivered, with the others being part of nondelivery scams. Furthermore, the quality of the received products was far below the standard of legitimate pharmaceuticals. This included discrepancies in labeling, potential contamination and inaccurate dosing, with some products containing up to 39% more of the active ingredient than advertised.

Health risks and regulatory warnings The consequences of using such unregulated medications can be severe. The study reported instances where products contained elevated levels of endotoxins, indicating possible contamination. Additionally, the inconsistency in dosing can lead to accidental overdoses -- a risk that is not hypothetical. United States poison centers have documented a staggering 1,500% increase in calls related to semaglutide, many due to overdoses from improperly sourced products. Regulatory bodies, including the FDA, have issued warnings against these illegal online pharmacies. Despite these efforts, the study found that these vendors continue to operate, exploiting loopholes in online commerce and the desperation of individuals seeking weight loss solutions.