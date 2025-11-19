Cigna drops new AI-powered, copay-only health plan

Cigna Healthcare is seeking to make healthcare pricing more transparent with a new copay-only health plan that leverages artificial intelligence for an enhanced digital experience.

The payer announced earlier this week the introduction of the Clearity health plan, which uses a tiered copay model without deductibles or coinsurance. The plan comes with five design packages for employers to choose from, with each including up to four in-network tiers and one out-of-network tier.

Cigna also stated that each Clearity design package will utilize capabilities such as patient reviews and provider insights, allowing users to access the information they need to select the most suitable care options. Members will be able to view the information through new digital tools from Cigna, including an AI virtual assistant that uses generative AI for personalized, conversational answers to member questions about benefits coverage and claims, among other options.

The Clearity health plan also comes with natural language processing capabilities to enable members to search for providers and services, as well as their out-of-pocket costs.

"We designed the Clearity plan to support a wide range of people who are looking for a simpler health insurance experience," Erin Lenox, president of national accounts for Cigna's U.S. Employer business, said in the announcement. "From tech-savvy employees and healthy individuals who prefer pay-as-you-go options to those who may skip care due to high deductibles and financial barriers, Clearity by Cigna Healthcare offers a better path to care."