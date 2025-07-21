FDA Commissioner names George Tidmarsh as new CDER director

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary has named George Francis Tidmarsh, M.D., Ph.D., the new Director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, succeeding acting director Jacqueline Corrigan-Curay.

Effective immediately, Tidmarsh, a former biopharma executive and Stanford-affiliated pediatrician, will oversee the FDA's largest division, responsible for regulatory review and post-market safety monitoring of prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, biologics and generics.

"Dr. Tidmarsh is an accomplished physician-scientist and leader whose experience spans the full arc of drug development, from bench to bedside," FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H., said in today's press release. "His appointment to lead the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) brings exceptional scientific, regulatory and operational expertise to the agency."

Expertise and academic credentials As noted in the agency's press release, Tidmarsh earned his medical degree and a doctorate in cancer biology from Stanford University School of Medicine. He then completed a pediatric residency and two specialized pediatric oncology and neonatology fellowships. Tidmarsh holds 143 scientific publications and patents, was the founding co-director of Stanford's Master of Translational Research and Applied Medicine program and has served as an advisor to academic, government and private organizations. He has also spearheaded the clinical development of seven FDA-approved drugs and founded and served as CEO of several biopharmaceutical companies specializing in oncology and critical care medicine.