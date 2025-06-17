FDA voucher program expedites high-need drug approvals

Today, the FDA introduced the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher program, designed to substantially reduce regulatory review timelines for drugs targeting specified U.S. public health priorities. The new program cuts the standard 10–12-month review period to just 1–2 months for eligible sponsors.

The FDA stated that the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher (CNPV) program will adopt a multidisciplinary, "tumor board-style" review process, convening expert teams across FDA offices for intensive, one-day review sessions rather than the traditional segmented review approach.

Sponsor eligibility Initially limited to a small number of vouchers in its first year, the CNPV program is designed to support drug applications that align with the following national health priorities: Addresses urgent U.S. health crises.

Provides innovative cures.

Meets significant unmet public health needs.

Strengthens domestic drug manufacturing as a matter of national security. To participate, sponsors must provide key data elements, such as the chemistry, manufacturing and controls documentation and draft labeling, at least 60 days prior to the final NDA submission. Ongoing responsiveness to agency queries throughout the expedited review is also required. "This approach capitalizes on frequent communication with sponsors, which can be a powerful tool in reducing wasted time," FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Sara Brenner, M.D., M.P.H., said in the press release. The FDA retains discretion in awarding vouchers and might grant them as either product-specific or undesignated. This allows the sponsor to apply the voucher to a drug candidate of their choice, provided it aligns with program goals. The agency also reserves the right to extend the review period in cases of ambiguous trial results, incomplete submissions or unusually complex applications. If legal criteria are met, eligible drug candidates might also qualify for accelerated approval pathways, offering an additional route to market for promising therapies addressing urgent public health challenges.