Epic, Athenahealth win 2025 overall Best in KLAS awards

EHR vendors Epic and Athenahealth won the 2025 Overall Best in KLAS awards, as reported in the 2025 "Best in KLAS: Software & Services" report.

The 2025 Best in KLAS Software & Services awards recognize the top vendors for solutions, services and management consulting offered to providers and health plans in 2024.

Overall Health System Suite For the fifteenth consecutive year, KLAS has named Epic the top Overall Health System Suite (previously titled the Overall Software Suite). Epic also won fourteen other Best in KLAS awards across various market segments. Coming in second in the Overall Health System Suite category was MEDITECH, followed by Oracle Health. The Overall Health System Suite rankings are reserved for those vendors that provide a suite of products health systems would purchase to address their core health IT needs.

Overall Independent Physician Practice Suite Athenahealth won the Overall Independent Physician Practice Suite award (previously the Overall Physician Practice Vendor) for the second consecutive year. The vendor also received Best in KLAS awards in the following segments: Ambulatory EHR: Independent (11–75 Physicians) and Practice Management: Independent (11–75 Physicians). Coming in second place for the Overall Independent Physician Practice Suite award was NextGen Healthcare, proceeded by Greenway Health. The Overall Independent Physician Practice Suite ranking is reserved for vendors that offer a suite of solutions used by independent practices of varying sizes.

Overall IT Services Firm KLAS named Chartis the top Overall IT Services Firm, marking the first time the firm has won this award. Chartis also won the Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm award and received Best in KLAS awards in Data & Analytics Services, ERP Implementation Leadership and HIT Core Clinical Implementation Leadership.