Epic, Athenahealth win 2025 overall Best in KLAS awards
EHR vendors Epic and Athenahealth led the 2025 Best in KLAS awards for overall software suites, while Evergreen Healthcare Partners was named the top implementation services firm.
The 2025 Best in KLAS Software & Services awards recognize the top vendors for solutions, services and management consulting offered to providers and health plans in 2024.
Overall Health System Suite
For the fifteenth consecutive year, KLAS has named Epic the top Overall Health System Suite (previously titled the Overall Software Suite). Epic also won fourteen other Best in KLAS awards across various market segments.
Coming in second in the Overall Health System Suite category was MEDITECH, followed by Oracle Health.
The Overall Health System Suite rankings are reserved for those vendors that provide a suite of products health systems would purchase to address their core health IT needs.
Overall Independent Physician Practice Suite
Athenahealth won the Overall Independent Physician Practice Suite award (previously the Overall Physician Practice Vendor) for the second consecutive year. The vendor also received Best in KLAS awards in the following segments: Ambulatory EHR: Independent (11–75 Physicians) and Practice Management: Independent (11–75 Physicians).
Coming in second place for the Overall Independent Physician Practice Suite award was NextGen Healthcare, proceeded by Greenway Health.
The Overall Independent Physician Practice Suite ranking is reserved for vendors that offer a suite of solutions used by independent practices of varying sizes.
Overall IT Services Firm
KLAS named Chartis the top Overall IT Services Firm, marking the first time the firm has won this award. Chartis also won the Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm award and received Best in KLAS awards in Data & Analytics Services, ERP Implementation Leadership and HIT Core Clinical Implementation Leadership.
Overall Implementation Services Firm
Evergreen Healthcare Partners was named the top Overall Implementation Services Firm, the firm's second consecutive win in this category. On a scale of 100, the firm scored over 95.0 in each of the three segments in which it was measured: HIT Core Clinical Implementation Leadership, HIT Staffing and IT Planning and Assessment.
"Ultimately, healthcare affects the people we love: parents, grandparents, children, friends," Adam Gale, CEO and co-founder of KLAS Research, said in an emailed statement. "Every improvement in healthcare circles back to benefit the people we care about most deeply. For me, that is why the frustration and exertion of improving healthcare will always be worth it."
