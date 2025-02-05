Getty Images
Epic leads 2025 Best in KLAS for MyChart patient portal
Epic Systems has now won the Best in KLAS designation for its MyChart patient portal eight times.
Epic Systems has once again rolled in with top marks for its MyChart patient portal in the 2025 Best in KLAS rankings.
The report, received via email, also showed Epic Systems as Best in KLAS for its EHR system and patient communications system, among other items. In total, the health IT vendor giant won 15 Best in KLAS recognitions, with this being the 15th year it earned the Best Overall Health System Suite (previously known as the Best Overall Software Suite).
Epic Systems yet again took the patient portal category with a score of 90.2 and was followed by InteliChart, which earned a score of 86.7 Both of those scores were above the market average of 77, KLAS said.
Athenahealth, Greenway Health, and NextGen Healthcare rounded out the patient portal category.
This is the eighth Best in KLAS award Epic has won for its MyChart patient portal. Following the vendor's win in 2024, Epic Vice President of Access and Patient Experience, Sean Bina, said the company leverages its patient portal tool to help iron out healthcare's greatest patient-facing pain points.
"One of the things that we think a lot about internally is that healthcare is really, really complex -- maybe the most complex industry because you have this constellation of payers, providers, and the hospital systems that all need to be working seamlessly together," Bina said in an interview last year.
"It's really our job to hide that complexity from patients while creating a super sophisticated solution. And that means behind the scenes, being able to do things like provide the interoperability, personalization, and power that patients need to be able to do those tools."
KLAS awards highlight broad patient engagement capabilities
KLAS ranked several other technologies that support patient experience, patient engagement and overall population health. Epic took the top slot for the patient communications category, while Wolters Kluwer was top-rated for patient-driven care management and patient education systems.
Meanwhile, Innovaccer ranked highest for customer relationship management (CRM), followed by Epic and then Salesforce.
The report also outlined frontrunners in the patient experience management space, ranking NRC Health first this year, followed by Press Ganey.
Finally, coming in the top spot for social determinants of health networks was Findhelp (formerly Aunt Bertha), followed by Unite Us.
These results are indicative of a continued ad hoc approach to a digital patient experience.
Healthcare organizations must turn to numerous different health IT vendors to support various aspects of their patient engagement strategies, ranging from the patient portal to patient self-management. Moving forward, however, industry experts predict a need for a more unified strategy for digital patient engagement. Organizations will look to consolidate their health IT solutions and aim to house their patient engagement tools under one roof.
