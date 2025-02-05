Epic leads 2025 Best in KLAS for MyChart patient portal

Epic Systems has once again rolled in with top marks for its MyChart patient portal in the 2025 Best in KLAS rankings.

The report, received via email, also showed Epic Systems as Best in KLAS for its EHR system and patient communications system, among other items. In total, the health IT vendor giant won 15 Best in KLAS recognitions, with this being the 15th year it earned the Best Overall Health System Suite (previously known as the Best Overall Software Suite).

Epic Systems yet again took the patient portal category with a score of 90.2 and was followed by InteliChart, which earned a score of 86.7 Both of those scores were above the market average of 77, KLAS said.

Athenahealth, Greenway Health, and NextGen Healthcare rounded out the patient portal category.

This is the eighth Best in KLAS award Epic has won for its MyChart patient portal. Following the vendor's win in 2024, Epic Vice President of Access and Patient Experience, Sean Bina, said the company leverages its patient portal tool to help iron out healthcare's greatest patient-facing pain points.

"One of the things that we think a lot about internally is that healthcare is really, really complex -- maybe the most complex industry because you have this constellation of payers, providers, and the hospital systems that all need to be working seamlessly together," Bina said in an interview last year.

"It's really our job to hide that complexity from patients while creating a super sophisticated solution. And that means behind the scenes, being able to do things like provide the interoperability, personalization, and power that patients need to be able to do those tools."